A Wincanton NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Wincanton NAP - 14:40 - Back Tanganyika

No. 6 Tanganyika (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Ned Fox

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 115

With Honneur D'Ajonc and The Turtle Said in the line up the emphasis could be on stamina over 2m4f in soft ground in the Wincanton Handicap Hurdle and that brings Tanganyika into the equation.

Last season he was at his best when winning at Carlisle over this trip off a strong gallop and he's only 4lb higher in the weights here.

With the Venetia Williams yard remaining in red-hot form and with Ned Fox taking off another 5lb he gets the Nap vote.

Wincanton Next Best - 12:55 - Back Beau Balko

No. 3 Beau Balko (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 124

Paul Nicholls' Beau Balko can come on for his seasonal reappearance in the Kingwell Farm Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

The five-year-old weakened out of contention on his chasing debut at Ffos Las but he's better than that and he usually improves for a run after a break.

A good fifth in the Sandown novice hurdle Greatwood winner Iberico Lord was second in last season, he has potential in this sphere and better is expected on Thursday.

Wincanton Each Way - 15:50 - Back Doyen For Money

Anthony Honeyball has a good record at Wincanton in the winter months and Doyen For Money looks a likely player in the Bruton Handicap Hurdle at 3.50.

The five-year-old won a handicap hurdle off a mark of 90 at Plumpton two starts ago on soft ground and was too keen on better ground when trying to follow up at Fontwell last time out.

His Plumpton win was good evidence he goes well fresh and back on soft ground after 197 days off, with the stable going well, he can play a role in this under Sam Twiston-Davies.