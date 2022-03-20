OddsBoost every race at Cheltenham

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Wincanton Racing Tips: Harlem Soul can follow up

Wincanton
Timeform's Andrew Asquith picks out three bets at Wincanton on Monday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP and Next Best selection at Wincanton on Monday...

NAP: Harlem Soul has more to offer

Harlem Soul - 16:40 Wincanton

Harlem Soul was a fairly useful performer on the Flat for Mark Johnston and built on the promise of his first two starts over hurdles when opening his account over course and distance earlier this month on his debut for Colin Tizzard. He immediately showed improved for and beat a better fancied stablemate with a bit in hand, looking like a horse that has the potential for better still. He enters handicaps from a potentially lenient mark and, with further progress anticipated, he may prove hard to beat.

NEXT BEST: Wetanwindy improving all the time

Wetanwindy - 17:10 Wincanton

Wetanwindy has shown improved form of late, building on his handicap debut when opening his account at this course last time, scoring comfortably under a hands-and-heels ride. He didn't jump the last fluently and was headed on landing, but it didn't take him long to regain the lead and he ultimately won with a bit in hand. There should be more to come from this unexposed sort and he is fully expected to defy a 6 lb rise in the weights.

Boost your odds on every race at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival!

Enjoy bigger odds on every race of the Cheltenham Festival with seven My Odds the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Harlem Soul @ 2.111/10 in the 16:40 Wincanton
NEXT BEST - Back Wetanwindy @ 3.259/4 in the 17:10 Wincanton

Wincanton 21st Mar (1m7f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 21 March, 4.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lord Of Cheshire
Harlem Soul
State Crown
Man Of Light
Gambie Tiep
Moved In March
Smiths Bay
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wincanton 21st Mar (2m5f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 21 March, 5.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Wetanwindy
Roger Rarebit
Megaudais Speed
Lazy Sunday
Novus Aditus
Night In Manhattan
Isle Of Aron
My Rockstar
Caspers Court
Farceur De Maulne
Catchin Time
Comeragh Lad
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips