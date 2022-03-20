- Trainer: Colin Tizzard
- Jockey: Brendan Powell
- Age: 4
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: 117
Wincanton Racing Tips: Harlem Soul can follow up
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP and Next Best selection at Wincanton on Monday...
NAP: Harlem Soul has more to offer
Harlem Soul was a fairly useful performer on the Flat for Mark Johnston and built on the promise of his first two starts over hurdles when opening his account over course and distance earlier this month on his debut for Colin Tizzard. He immediately showed improved for and beat a better fancied stablemate with a bit in hand, looking like a horse that has the potential for better still. He enters handicaps from a potentially lenient mark and, with further progress anticipated, he may prove hard to beat.
NEXT BEST: Wetanwindy improving all the time
Wetanwindy has shown improved form of late, building on his handicap debut when opening his account at this course last time, scoring comfortably under a hands-and-heels ride. He didn't jump the last fluently and was headed on landing, but it didn't take him long to regain the lead and he ultimately won with a bit in hand. There should be more to come from this unexposed sort and he is fully expected to defy a 6 lb rise in the weights.
Boost your odds on every race at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival!
Enjoy bigger odds on every race of the Cheltenham Festival with seven My Odds the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.
Wincanton 21st Mar (1m7f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 21 March, 4.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lord Of Cheshire
|Harlem Soul
|State Crown
|Man Of Light
|Gambie Tiep
|Moved In March
|Smiths Bay
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Wincanton 21st Mar (2m5f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 21 March, 5.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Wetanwindy
|Roger Rarebit
|Megaudais Speed
|Lazy Sunday
|Novus Aditus
|Night In Manhattan
|Isle Of Aron
|My Rockstar
|Caspers Court
|Farceur De Maulne
|Catchin Time
|Comeragh Lad
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today