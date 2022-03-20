Wincanton Racing Tips: Harlem Soul can follow up

NAP: Harlem Soul has more to offer

Harlem Soul - 16:40 Wincanton

Harlem Soul was a fairly useful performer on the Flat for Mark Johnston and built on the promise of his first two starts over hurdles when opening his account over course and distance earlier this month on his debut for Colin Tizzard. He immediately showed improved for and beat a better fancied stablemate with a bit in hand, looking like a horse that has the potential for better still. He enters handicaps from a potentially lenient mark and, with further progress anticipated, he may prove hard to beat.

No. 3 Harlem Soul EXC 1.97 Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 117

NEXT BEST: Wetanwindy improving all the time

Wetanwindy - 17:10 Wincanton

Wetanwindy has shown improved form of late, building on his handicap debut when opening his account at this course last time, scoring comfortably under a hands-and-heels ride. He didn't jump the last fluently and was headed on landing, but it didn't take him long to regain the lead and he ultimately won with a bit in hand. There should be more to come from this unexposed sort and he is fully expected to defy a 6 lb rise in the weights.