NAP

Fame And Fun - 13:50 Wincanton

Paul Nicholls can land the opener at his local track with the consistent Fame And Fun in this handicap hurdle for military riders under Jody Sole who is more experienced than most in this type of contest. Fame And Fun won a conditional jockeys' race at Taunton in December and has been placed in all three of his completed starts since. He ran at least as well as ever last time when second to Matata in a novices' handicap at Newbury but came up against a useful type there who ran his rivals ragged from the front and has since run well in Grade 1 company at Aintree this week. That was over two miles, but he's just as effective over this longer trip.

No. 3 Fame And Fun (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: LBdr Jody Sole

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 103

NEXT BEST

Wick Green - 16:10 Wincanton

Most in this staying handicap chase having something to prove but Wick Green is a much more solid option after two good efforts since joining the thriving stable of Ben Pauling. He won on his first start for the yard at Ffos Las in February when drawing well clear with runner-up Dentley de Mee and ran creditably when going down by two lengths to the reliable Imperial Joe at Taunton last time under a claiming amateur. With Luca Morgan, who won on him at Ffos Las, back in the saddle, the partnership looks capable of adding to that success.