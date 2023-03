NAP

Auditoria - 15:30 Wincanton

Auditoria seemed to benefit from a change of headgear (visor replacing blinkers) and the switch to front-running tactics when gaining a first success over fences at Taunton last week.

The official winning margin was just a length and three-quarters, but she was arguably value for extra having raced in a clear lead for much of the race before tying up on the run-in, always doing just enough to hold on.

This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but it goes without saying that Auditoria is potentially well treated under a 7 lb penalty for Olly Murphy, who has his team in red-hot form (28% strike rate in the last 14 days).

No. 2 Auditoria SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Fergus Gregory

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 98

NEXT BEST

Hititi - 14:00 Wincanton

Hititi resumed winning ways with an emphatic success at Exeter a couple of weeks ago, hitting the front before three out and quickly drawing clear from there to win by 12 lengths.

The manner of that victory suggests he was full value for a 9 lb rise in the weights and Harry Kimber, who is excellent value for his 3-lb claim, also takes over in the saddle today.

Runner-up on his previous start at this course, Hititi clearly arrives here in a rich vein of form and should mount a bold bid to follow up from last time.

No. 6 Hititi (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Robert Walford

Jockey: Harry Kimber

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 120

EACH-WAY

Whenitrainsitpours - 16:30 Wincanton

Whenitrainsitpours has hinted at ability in three starts over hurdles to date and he is very much the type to leave his previous efforts behind now making the switch to handicaps.

The longer trip today should certainly be in his favour and a BHA mark of 95 looks a fair starting point to life in this sphere, so he could be worth a small each-way bet in a wide-open heat.