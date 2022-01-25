Wincanton Racing Tips: Annie can produce and Electric performance

NAP: Electric Annie expected to follow up

Electric Annie - 13:50 Wincanton

Electric Annie is on the right path now, building on the promise of her Taunton run when bolting up over slightly shorter at this track last month. She possibly benefited from being kept out wide and away from the churned up ground that day, but the way she put distance between herself and her rivals from the second-last suggests she would have won regardless of where she was positioned on the track. The handicapper has had his say since, raising her 10lb in the weights, and she is pitched into a stronger race now, but there could be even more to come from her.

No. 10 Electric Annie (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Jack R. Barber

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 105

NEXT BEST: Luckofthedraw expected to get due reward for consistency

Luckofthedraw - 14:50 Wincanton

Luckofthedraw was on a good mark when joining this yard and he duly took advantage when winning back-to-back handicap chases at Fontwell and Huntingdon in November. He has finished runner-up on his last three starts, but he continues in top form, and lost little in defeat behind an unexposed, well-treated horse of Venetia Williams' at Sandown last time. Luckofthedraw has since been dropped 1lb in the weights, contests a lesser handicap now, and appears to have compelling claims.

No. 3 Luckofthedraw (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Toby Bulgin

Jockey: Jordan Nailor

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 124

EACH-WAY: Take a chance on Findusatgorcombe

Findusatgorcombe - 15:20 Wincanton

A quick look at Findusatgorcombe's form figures isn't overly inspiring, but he continues to drop in the weights, and shaped better than the bare result back over fences in a race won by the reopposing Felton Bellevue at Hereford last time. Findusatgorcombe did too much too soon on that occasion, and as a result he weakened badly in the closing stages, but the feeling is he is working his way back to form, so is put forward as a tentative selection.