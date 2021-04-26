US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Tuesday

Will Rogers Downs (US) 27th Apr (R1 6f Mdn Claim)Show Hide
Tuesday 27 April, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Desk Pop
|Awe Bird
|No Cussing
|Candy Baron
|Bugger Red
|Little Mad Max
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when both his selections won. Nick heads back to Will Rogers Downs with two more fancies...
"Her work tab is solid and am expecting a much improved effort"
Back Sexy Socks Race 3 at BSP in the 19:56 at Will Rogers Downs
Bugger Red to graduate
Race 1 19:00 Will Rogers Downs - Bugger Red
Bugger Red should open his account in this $7.5k maiden claimer on the main track.
This gelding finished a distant fifth to Sooner Skuta in a $15k maiden claimer earlier this month. He flashed speed, before calling it a day at the entrance to the straight. This effort was better than it looked as he faced plenty of pressure from the gate. Trainer Tim Dixon drops him back down to this level which is where he belongs. I expect him to bounce out and try to make all. BSP is recommended.
Sexy Socks to steal the show
Race 3 19:56 Will Rogers Downs - Sexy Socks
I am going to take a chance with Sexy Socks in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This filly was a no show behind Sunday Flashback in a similar event at Remington Park last October. She became unruly in the stall, and was not prepared at the off. She fell behind and finished well beaten. She had previously shown promise on debut, and is better than the bare form suggests. Trainer Ken Nolan has hit the ground running at the meeting with a healthy 30% strike rate. Her work tab is solid and am expecting a much improved effort. She will be a decent price so BSP is recommended.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +39.8
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 2
Returned: 6.0
Tuesday 27 April, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Desk Pop
|Awe Bird
|No Cussing
|Candy Baron
|Bugger Red
|Little Mad Max
Join to place betsJoin today
Tuesday 27 April, 7.56pm
|Back
|Lay
|Medalla Match
|Oh Danny Girl
|Black Magic Lady
|Meta Lady
|Jitters
|Sailing Along
|Sexy Socks
|Loyal And True
Join to place betsJoin today