US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Tuesday

Bugger Red to graduate

Race 1 19:00 Will Rogers Downs - Bugger Red

Bugger Red should open his account in this $7.5k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished a distant fifth to Sooner Skuta in a $15k maiden claimer earlier this month. He flashed speed, before calling it a day at the entrance to the straight. This effort was better than it looked as he faced plenty of pressure from the gate. Trainer Tim Dixon drops him back down to this level which is where he belongs. I expect him to bounce out and try to make all. BSP is recommended.

Sexy Socks to steal the show

Race 3 19:56 Will Rogers Downs - Sexy Socks

I am going to take a chance with Sexy Socks in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This filly was a no show behind Sunday Flashback in a similar event at Remington Park last October. She became unruly in the stall, and was not prepared at the off. She fell behind and finished well beaten. She had previously shown promise on debut, and is better than the bare form suggests. Trainer Ken Nolan has hit the ground running at the meeting with a healthy 30% strike rate. Her work tab is solid and am expecting a much improved effort. She will be a decent price so BSP is recommended.