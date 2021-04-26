To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Tuesday

Sexy Socks Will Rogers Downs
Today's best bet Sexy Socks runs at Will Rogers Downs

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when both his selections won. Nick heads back to Will Rogers Downs with two more fancies...

"Her work tab is solid and am expecting a much improved effort"

Back Sexy Socks Race 3 at BSP in the 19:56 at Will Rogers Downs

Bugger Red to graduate

Race 1 19:00 Will Rogers Downs - Bugger Red

Bugger Red should open his account in this $7.5k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished a distant fifth to Sooner Skuta in a $15k maiden claimer earlier this month. He flashed speed, before calling it a day at the entrance to the straight. This effort was better than it looked as he faced plenty of pressure from the gate. Trainer Tim Dixon drops him back down to this level which is where he belongs. I expect him to bounce out and try to make all. BSP is recommended.

Sexy Socks to steal the show

Race 3 19:56 Will Rogers Downs - Sexy Socks

I am going to take a chance with Sexy Socks in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This filly was a no show behind Sunday Flashback in a similar event at Remington Park last October. She became unruly in the stall, and was not prepared at the off. She fell behind and finished well beaten. She had previously shown promise on debut, and is better than the bare form suggests. Trainer Ken Nolan has hit the ground running at the meeting with a healthy 30% strike rate. Her work tab is solid and am expecting a much improved effort. She will be a decent price so BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +39.8

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 2
Returned: 6.0

