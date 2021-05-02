US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Monday

Will Rogers Downs (US) 3rd May (R2 1m Mdn Claim)Show Hide
|Texas Gold Rush
|Visually Fit
|Obstructed View
|Classy Melody
|Sooner Than Sooner
|Mr. Scrappy
Nick Shiambouros ended the week with a winner when Ny Traffic won at Belmont Park. Nick heads to Will Rogers Downs with two selections from the Monday card...
"She is a six time course winner, and has won at this level in the past"
Back Pretty Britches Race 8 at BSP in the 22:16 at Will Rogers Downs
Sooner Than Sooner to graduate
Race 2 19:28 Will Rogers Downs - Sooner Than Sooner
Sooner Than Sooner should open his account in this $7.5 maiden claimer on the main track.
This gelding finished fifth to Scarlett's Jack in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last month. He was forwardly placed in the early stages, but weakened quickly when the chips were down. The track was muddy, and did not appear to handle the conditions. Trainer Ray Ashford drops him aggressively and should be rewarded with a big effort. The gifted Curtis Kimes has the riding assignment. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.
Pretty Britches to take feature
Race 8 22:16 Will Rogers Downs - Pretty Britches
Pretty Britches is taken to win this Stakes race on the main track.
This mare beat Sweet Mary M in an allowance race over this course in March. Despite not changing leads in the straight, she found plenty for pressure and held on well in the closing stages. She is a six time course winner, and has won at this level in the past. The Karl Broburg stable has not been in the best of form at the meeting, but this consistent mare can get things rolling. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +38.31
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0
