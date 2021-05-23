US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Monday

Will Rogers Downs (US) 24th May (R1 6f Claim)Show Hide
Monday 24 May, 7.00pm
|Final Design
|Goodnightsugar
|Runaround Rosey
|Fun Facts
|Flyrtie Rockette
Nick Shiambouros heads to Will Rogers Downs with two selections from the Monday card...
"She had previously won a competitive allowance race in great style, which reads well in the context of this race"
Back Okie Front Race 5 at 5.04/1 in the 20:52 at Will Rogers Downs
Runaround Rosey tough on the drop
Race 1 19:00 Will Rogers Downs - Runaround Rosey
Runaround Rosey should prove difficult to beat in this $5k restricted claimer on the main track.
This filly finished down the field behind Lady Lex in a $15k claimer earlier this month. She held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened out of contention when pressure was applied, She has disappointed the last twice, but has the form in the book to take this. Trainer Scott Young drops her aggressively which should do the trick. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.
Okie Front and centre
Race 5 20:52 Will Rogers Downs - Okie Front
I am going to take a chance with Okie Front in this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.
This filly was a now show behind the progressive Juliard Honor over this course last month. She never looked happy and finished well beaten. This was a disappointing effort, and ran as if something was amiss. She had previously won a competitive allowance race in great style, which reads well in the context of this race. Her work tab is strong, and should be ready to do herself justice. The ever present Floyd Wethey rides back for connections. Anything around 5.04/1 will do.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +46:88
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0
