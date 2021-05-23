To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Monday

Okie Front Will Rogers Downs
Today's best bet Okie Front runs at Will Rogers Downs

Nick Shiambouros heads to Will Rogers Downs with two selections from the Monday card...

"She had previously won a competitive allowance race in great style, which reads well in the context of this race"

Back Okie Front Race 5 at 5.04/1 in the 20:52 at Will Rogers Downs

Runaround Rosey tough on the drop

Race 1 19:00 Will Rogers Downs - Runaround Rosey

Runaround Rosey should prove difficult to beat in this $5k restricted claimer on the main track.

This filly finished down the field behind Lady Lex in a $15k claimer earlier this month. She held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened out of contention when pressure was applied, She has disappointed the last twice, but has the form in the book to take this. Trainer Scott Young drops her aggressively which should do the trick. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Okie Front and centre

Race 5 20:52 Will Rogers Downs - Okie Front

I am going to take a chance with Okie Front in this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.

This filly was a now show behind the progressive Juliard Honor over this course last month. She never looked happy and finished well beaten. This was a disappointing effort, and ran as if something was amiss. She had previously won a competitive allowance race in great style, which reads well in the context of this race. Her work tab is strong, and should be ready to do herself justice. The ever present Floyd Wethey rides back for connections. Anything around 5.04/1 will do.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +46:88

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 0

Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Runaround Rosey Race 1 at 3.02/1 in the 19:00 at Will Rogers Downs
Back Okie Front Race 5 at 5.04/1 in the 20:52 at Will Rogers Downs

Will Rogers Downs (US) 24th May (R1 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 24 May, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Final Design
Goodnightsugar
Runaround Rosey
Fun Facts
Flyrtie Rockette
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Will Rogers Downs (US) 24th May (R5 1m Stks)

Show Hide

Monday 24 May, 8.52pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Canada Candy
Twilight Curfew
Ekatis Hit
Dixieland Candy
Okie Front
Gotta See Red
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips