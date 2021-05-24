US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Tuesday

Gray Sky Mesa to shine

Race 6 21:20 Will Rogers Downs - Gray Sky Mesa

Gray Sky Mesa should go close in this allowance race on the main track.

This consistent mare beat Royal Soprano over this course last month. She made all the running, and powered home to win with complete authority. This was a super effort and should have more to offer. Trainer Theresa Luneack has a 20% strike rate at the meeting, and the talented Alfredo Triana rides back for connections. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Number One Dude to bounce back

Race 9 22:44 Will Rogers Downs - Number One Dude

I am going to side with Number One Dude in this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.

This gelding was a now show when finishing a distant fifth to Rightandjust at Lone Star Park earlier this month. He was forced extremely wide on both turns, and could never get on terms with the leaders. This was his first run in six months and this effort is best forgotten. He won a couple of Stakes races at Remington Park last year and is a talented individual. His best effort would see him go close in this competitive event. BSP is recommended.