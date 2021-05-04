To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Tuesday

Monster River Will Rogers Downs
Today's best bet Monster River runs at Will Rogers Downs

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when Sooner Than Sooner won. Nick returns to Will Rogers Downs with two more selections...

"He is suited by the mile distance and may be able to clear the field from the gate"

Back Monster River Race 4 at BSP in the 20:24 at Will Rogers Downs

Sooner Legacy tough on the drop

Race 1 19:00 Will Rogers Downs - Sooner Legacy

Sooner Legacy is my idea of the winner of this $7.5k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished down the field in a Maiden Special Weight at Remington Park last December. She flashed a little speed, but called it a day some way from home. She contested some tough maidens in the past, and this represents her easiest task to date. Trainer Scott Young is having a strong meeting with a 31% strike rate. I think she will be tough on the class drop and recommend backing her at 4.03/1.

Monster River a big chance

Race 4 20:24 Will Rogers Downs - Monster River

Monster River should go close in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing second to You'reobadboy over this course last month. He was forwardly placed throughout, but could not get to grips with the winner in the closing stages. This was only his second start and further improvement is expected. He is suited by the mile distance and may be able to clear the field from the gate. Trainer Andy Gladd is having a solid meeting with a 30% strike rate. This is a competitive maiden so BSP is recommended.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +39.31

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 2
Returned: 3.0

Recommended bets

Back Sooner Legacy Race 1 at 4.03/1 in the 19:00 at Will Rogers Downs
Back Monster River Race 4 at BSP in the 20:24 at Will Rogers Downs

Will Rogers Downs (US) 4th May (R1 6f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 4 May, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rare Warrior
Mystical Matilda
Healin Mary Lou
Gotta Roll
Cherry On Top
Downeaster Alexa
Sooner Legacy
Miss Coffeyville
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Will Rogers Downs (US) 4th May (R4 1m Mdn)

Show Hide

Tuesday 4 May, 8.24pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Glimpse Of Glory
Tristans Journey
Lastcallforalcohol
Monster River
Ultra Special
Gospel Wally
So Brave
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles