US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Tuesday

Sooner Legacy tough on the drop

Race 1 19:00 Will Rogers Downs - Sooner Legacy

Sooner Legacy is my idea of the winner of this $7.5k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished down the field in a Maiden Special Weight at Remington Park last December. She flashed a little speed, but called it a day some way from home. She contested some tough maidens in the past, and this represents her easiest task to date. Trainer Scott Young is having a strong meeting with a 31% strike rate. I think she will be tough on the class drop and recommend backing her at 4.03/1.

Monster River a big chance

Race 4 20:24 Will Rogers Downs - Monster River



Monster River should go close in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing second to You'reobadboy over this course last month. He was forwardly placed throughout, but could not get to grips with the winner in the closing stages. This was only his second start and further improvement is expected. He is suited by the mile distance and may be able to clear the field from the gate. Trainer Andy Gladd is having a solid meeting with a 30% strike rate. This is a competitive maiden so BSP is recommended.