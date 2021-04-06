US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Will Rogers Downs (US) 6th Apr (R3 1m Allw)Show Hide
Tuesday 6 April, 7.56pm
|Back
|Lay
|Miss Orienta
|Georgiano
|Diamond Legacy
|Gotta See Red
|Seeing Double
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Nick Shiambouros heads to Will Rogers Downs with two selections from the Tuesday meeting...
"He has run with credit against better, and should make a bold bid"
Gotta See Red ready to roll
Race 3 19:56 Will Rogers Downs - Gotta See Red
Gotta See Red should get back to winning ways in this allowance race on the main track.
This filly finished down the field behind Twilight Curfew in a Stakes race at Remington Park last November. She took a hefty bump at the entrance to the straight, and was forced out causing her to lose momentum. This run is best forgotten. Trainer Kari Craddock has given her a nice break and has been working well ahead of this assignment. She has a touch of class, but is unproven at the mile distance. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.
Race 6 21:20 Will Rogers Downs - Man U
Man U is my idea of the winner of this $7.5 claimer on the main track.
This gelding beat Drowningndiamonds in a $5k claimer over this course last month. He made a strong four wide move at the entrance to the straight, and cleared away to win decisively. He makes his first start for trainer Austin Gustafson who steps him up in class. I have a lot of time for Gufstason who has a 26% strike rate with claim repeaters. He has run with credit against better, and should make a bold bid. BSP is recommended.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +47.97
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 2
Returned: 0.0
Tuesday 6 April, 7.56pm
|Back
|Lay
|Miss Orienta
|Georgiano
|Diamond Legacy
|Gotta See Red
|Seeing Double
Join to place betsJoin today
Tuesday 6 April, 9.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Daahers Success
|Now Mind You
|Swagattack
|Tackson
|Covington Quality
|Man U
Join to place betsJoin today