US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Turf Paradise on Tuesday

Gotta See Red ready to roll

Race 3 19:56 Will Rogers Downs - Gotta See Red

Gotta See Red should get back to winning ways in this allowance race on the main track.

This filly finished down the field behind Twilight Curfew in a Stakes race at Remington Park last November. She took a hefty bump at the entrance to the straight, and was forced out causing her to lose momentum. This run is best forgotten. Trainer Kari Craddock has given her a nice break and has been working well ahead of this assignment. She has a touch of class, but is unproven at the mile distance. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Man U on target

Race 6 21:20 Will Rogers Downs - Man U

Man U is my idea of the winner of this $7.5 claimer on the main track.

This gelding beat Drowningndiamonds in a $5k claimer over this course last month. He made a strong four wide move at the entrance to the straight, and cleared away to win decisively. He makes his first start for trainer Austin Gustafson who steps him up in class. I have a lot of time for Gufstason who has a 26% strike rate with claim repeaters. He has run with credit against better, and should make a bold bid. BSP is recommended.