US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Monday

Will Rogers Downs (US) 10th May (R2 5f Mdn Claim)Show Hide
Monday 10 May, 7.28pm
|Back
|Lay
|Zambezi Fever
|Little Mad Max
|Candy Baron
|Backstage Bud
|Navajo Rug
|Trompo
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Nick Shiambouros ended the week with a winner when Twilight Gleaming won at Belmont Park. Nick heads to Will Rogers Downs with two selections from the Monday card...
"This was an excellent effort from this son of sprint champion Latent Heat, and should have more to offer"
Back Just Chillin Race 4 at 3.55/2 in the 20:24 at Will Rogers Downs
Backstage Bud front and centre
Race 2 19:28 Will Rogers Downs - Backstage Bud
I am going to side with Backstage Bud in this interesting $7.5k maiden claimer on the main track.
This gelding finished down the field behind Beggar on debut in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last May. He flashed speed, before weakening quickly at the entrance to the straight. He ran as if something was amiss, hence the year long absence. Trainer Boyd Castor drops him aggressively and should be rewarded with a big effort. His work tab is strong, and the talented Curtis Kimes has the riding assignment. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.
Just Chillin to cool rivals
Race 4 20:24 Will Rogers Downs - Just Chillin
Just Chillin is taken to win this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing second to Jolly Jumper over this course last month. He ran on well in the closing stages, but could not get to grips with the impressive winner. This was an excellent effort from this son of sprint champion Latent Heat, and should have more to offer. Trainer Francisco Bravo is having a solid meeting with a 24% strike rate. I think he is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing him at around 3.55/2.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +41.54
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0
Monday 10 May, 7.28pm
|Back
|Lay
|Zambezi Fever
|Little Mad Max
|Candy Baron
|Backstage Bud
|Navajo Rug
|Trompo
Join to place betsJoin today
Monday 10 May, 8.24pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cheap Tricks
|Euro Suprise
|Just Chillin
|Grey Action
|Desk Pop
|Eurogoodboy
|Doyouknowmyname
Join to place betsJoin today