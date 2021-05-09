To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Monday

Just Chillin Will Rogers Downs
Today's best bet Just Chillin runs at Will Rogers Downs

Nick Shiambouros ended the week with a winner when Twilight Gleaming won at Belmont Park. Nick heads to Will Rogers Downs with two selections from the Monday card...

"This was an excellent effort from this son of sprint champion Latent Heat, and should have more to offer"

Back Just Chillin Race 4 at 3.55/2 in the 20:24 at Will Rogers Downs

Backstage Bud front and centre

Race 2 19:28 Will Rogers Downs - Backstage Bud

I am going to side with Backstage Bud in this interesting $7.5k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field behind Beggar on debut in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last May. He flashed speed, before weakening quickly at the entrance to the straight. He ran as if something was amiss, hence the year long absence. Trainer Boyd Castor drops him aggressively and should be rewarded with a big effort. His work tab is strong, and the talented Curtis Kimes has the riding assignment. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.

Just Chillin to cool rivals

Race 4 20:24 Will Rogers Downs - Just Chillin

Just Chillin is taken to win this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing second to Jolly Jumper over this course last month. He ran on well in the closing stages, but could not get to grips with the impressive winner. This was an excellent effort from this son of sprint champion Latent Heat, and should have more to offer. Trainer Francisco Bravo is having a solid meeting with a 24% strike rate. I think he is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing him at around 3.55/2.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +41.54

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 0

Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Backstage Bud Race 2 at 4.03/1 in the 19:28 at Will Rogers Downs
Back Just Chillin Race 4 at 3.55/2 in the 20:24 at Will Rogers Downs

