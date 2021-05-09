US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Monday

Backstage Bud front and centre

Race 2 19:28 Will Rogers Downs - Backstage Bud

I am going to side with Backstage Bud in this interesting $7.5k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field behind Beggar on debut in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last May. He flashed speed, before weakening quickly at the entrance to the straight. He ran as if something was amiss, hence the year long absence. Trainer Boyd Castor drops him aggressively and should be rewarded with a big effort. His work tab is strong, and the talented Curtis Kimes has the riding assignment. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.

Just Chillin to cool rivals

Race 4 20:24 Will Rogers Downs - Just Chillin

Just Chillin is taken to win this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when finishing second to Jolly Jumper over this course last month. He ran on well in the closing stages, but could not get to grips with the impressive winner. This was an excellent effort from this son of sprint champion Latent Heat, and should have more to offer. Trainer Francisco Bravo is having a solid meeting with a 24% strike rate. I think he is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing him at around 3.55/2.