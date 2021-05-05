US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Wednesday

Bold Image to graduate

Race 7 21:48 Will Rogers Downs - Bold Image

Bold Image should get off the mark in this $7.5 maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field in a Maiden Special Weight at Remington Park last December. He did not find much when popped the question, and finished well beaten. The drop in class and the return to five and one half furlongs should play to his strengths. His third place finish in a $20k maiden claimer last year reads well in the context of this race. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.

Juliard Honor a tough customer

Race 8 22:16 Will Rogers Downs - Juliard Honor



Juliard Honor can win again in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This filly put in a much improved effort when beating Green Eyed Belle over this course last month. She was caught in a speed duel, but found plenty inside the final furlong to win going away. This was a huge effort from this likeable individual. I think she has more to offer and can give in form trainer Scott Young another winner at the meeting. Anything around her Morning Line of 3.02/1 will do.