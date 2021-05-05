To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Wednesday

Juliard Honor Juliard Honor
Today's best bet Juliard Honor runs at Will Rogers Downs

Nick Shiambouros heads back to Will Rogers Downs with two more selections from the spring meeting...

"This was a huge effort from this likeable individual"

Back Juliard Honor Race 8 at 3.02/1 in the 22:16 at Will Rogers Downs

Bold Image to graduate

Race 7 21:48 Will Rogers Downs - Bold Image

Bold Image should get off the mark in this $7.5 maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field in a Maiden Special Weight at Remington Park last December. He did not find much when popped the question, and finished well beaten. The drop in class and the return to five and one half furlongs should play to his strengths. His third place finish in a $20k maiden claimer last year reads well in the context of this race. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.

Juliard Honor a tough customer

Race 8 22:16 Will Rogers Downs - Juliard Honor

Juliard Honor can win again in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This filly put in a much improved effort when beating Green Eyed Belle over this course last month. She was caught in a speed duel, but found plenty inside the final furlong to win going away. This was a huge effort from this likeable individual. I think she has more to offer and can give in form trainer Scott Young another winner at the meeting. Anything around her Morning Line of 3.02/1 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +37.31

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 4
Returned: 3.0

Recommended bets

Back Bold Image Race 7 at 4.03/1 in the 21:48 at Will Rogers Downs
Back Juliard Honor Race 8 at 3.02/1 in the 22:16 at Will Rogers Downs

Will Rogers Downs (US) 05th May (R7 6f Mdn Claim)

Wednesday 5 May, 9.48pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Charlie Mo
Special Fortune
Steppin Shep
Trumpspride
Sway Back When
Bold Image
Devin
Sandmans Legacy
Will Rogers Downs (US) 05th May (R8 6f Allw)

Wednesday 5 May, 10.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Juliard Honor
Flattering Pose
Northern Dynasty
A Roze And Wine
Princess Asya
Royal Soprano
Adheretome
Noras Legacy
