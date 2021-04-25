US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Monday

Quick Calista to live up to her name

Race 2 19:28 Will Rogers Downs - Quick Calista

Quick Calista should go close in this $7.5 non-winner of two on the main track.

This filly finished third to Juliard Honor in a $15k non-winner of two over this course earlier this month. She made a five wide move at the entrance to the straight, but could only stay on at one pace in the closing stages. The winner looks a progressive sort, and time may tell she faced an impossible task. Trainer Ray Ashford drops her aggressively and should be rewarded with a big effort. Ashford has a healthy 30% strike rate at the meeting. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Brainstorm a good idea

Race 7 21:48 Will Rogers Downs - Brainstorm

Brainstorm in an interesting runner in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This five-year-old son of Tapit overcame a two year absence when finishing second to Newscaster over this course earlier this month. He was off a step slow, but ran on well in the closing stages without troubling the winner. This was a super effort and should have more to offer. His work tab is strong and trainer Marissa Black should have him straight enough for this engagement. Nice to see the talented Alfredo Triana ride back for connections. Anything around his Morning Line price of 3.02/1 will do.