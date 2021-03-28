To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Monday

Box Seat Will Rogers Downs
Today's best bet Box Seat runs at Will Rogers Downs

Nick Shiambouros heads to Will Rogers Downs with two selections from the spring meeting...

"Castor has hit the ground running at the meeting with two winners from five starts"

Back Box Seat Race 5 at BSP in the 20:52 at Will Rogers Downs

Destiny's Love to take opener

Race 1 19:00 Will Rogers Downs - Destiny's Love

Destiny's Love should get us off to a good start in the first race on the card.

This mare finished down the field behind Love to Learn in a $5k claimer at Remington Park. She flashed speed, before weakening out of contention at the entrance to the straight. This was not her true running as something was clearly amiss. She faced better in the past, and won at a higher level at Oaklawn Park last year. She makes her debut for Roger Engel who has a healthy 25% strike rate in claiming races. I recommend backing her at around 4.03/1.

Box Seat sitting pretty

Race 5 20:52 Will Rogers Downs - Box Seat

Box Seat should go close in this interesting handicap.

This gelding beat Drop of Golden Sun in an allowance race over this course last week. She made a strong four wide move at the entrance to the straight, and powered home to win decisively. Trainer Boyd Castor stretches him out, and the talented Curtis Kimes rides back for connections. Castor has hit the ground running at the meeting with two winners from five starts. I think he has more to offer and a big run is expected. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +34.26

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Destiny's Love Race 1 at 4.03/1 in the 19:00 at Will Rogers Downs
Back Box Seat Race 5 at BSP in the 20:52 at Will Rogers Downs

