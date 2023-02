NAP

Whistleinthedark - 13:40 Wetherby

Whistleinthedark was going the right way over hurdles for his previous yard and he has made a very good start for Laura Morgan switched to fences. He shaped with promise on his return from eight months off when runner-up over hurdles in November and built on that effort when making a winning start over fences at Market Rasen on Boxing Day. He sported a first-time hood on that occasion and went with plenty of zest in front, getting his rivals at it from some way out. Whistleinthedark has few miles on the clock and will potentially get the run of this again.

No. 2 Whistleinthedark (Ire) EXC 2.4 Trainer: L J Morgan

Jockey: Patrick Cowley

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

East Street - 16:20 Wetherby

East Street won two of his five starts over hurdles, but his future was always going to be over fences - he has a pointing background - and he has shown improved form in defeat so far in this sphere. He was sharpened up by first-time cheekpieces when runner-up over course and distance last month and he looked the likeliest winner for the most part, trading as low as 1.04 in-running on Betfair but just unable to repel the fast-finishing winner. East Street was 10 lengths clear of the third, so a subsequent 5 lb rise is fair, and he should have even more to offer.