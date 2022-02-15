To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wetherby Racing Tips: Up For Parol can bounce back

Wetherby jumps
There is a seven-race card at Wetherby on Wednesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Wetherby on Wednesday.

"...he is well worth another chance to prove himself ahead of his mark now in this less-competitive environment..."

Up For Parol

NAP

Up For Parol - 14:05 Wetherby

Up For Parol was well backed for his chase debut at Ffos Las in November, but he failed to meet market expectations, and was immediately returned to hurdles. He again attracted support and looked a handicapper to follow when scoring at Haydock in December, having a bit in hand, and started 17/2 for the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton last time as a result. That race didn't get to the bottom of him, though, and he is well worth another chance to prove himself ahead of his mark now in this less-competitive environment.

NEXT BEST

Deep Charm - 15:15 Wetherby

Deep Charm hinted at ability over hurdles but has shown improved form since being switched to fences, building on the promise of his debut in this sphere when opening his account in grand style at Hexham in December. He was asked to come from further back than the winner when filling the runner-up spot at Kelso last time, but still shaped very well, leaving the impression he has even more to offer. There is room for improvement in his jumping, but the handicapper has left him on the same mark, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

EACH WAY

Roger Rarebit - 15:50 Wetherby

Tom Lacey has a good record with his horses when entering handicaps and Roger Rarebit looks a potential improver now. He showed glimpses of ability when third in a bumper on debut at Hereford in December 2020 and, though he hasn't threatened the judge in three starts over hurdles so far, handicaps have always likely been the plan. He wasn't at all knocked about last time and the move back up in trip will also be in his favour.

