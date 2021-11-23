To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wetherby Racing Tips: Turnball can deliver the goods

Wetherby
There is some good action at Wetherby on Wednesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wetherby.

"...a nice type physically who is related to a smart hurdler in France..."

NAP: He's a Trooper

Trooper Turnbull - 12:45 Wetherby

Away At Dawn has more experience over fences and still looks on a fair mark, but he doesn't have the potential of Trooper Turnbull, who made an encouraging start in this sphere when finishing third at Kelso earlier this month.

He was very strong in the betting that day, too, so he had clearly been pleasing at home, and he showed plenty of aptitude for this discipline, jumping well in the main barring a mistake at the last when still holding every chance. Trooper Turnbull will likely have learnt plenty for that initial experience and he is potentially very well handicapped.

NEXT BEST: Chance the classy Flat performer

Skycutter - 13:15 Wetherby

This looks an interesting race of its type with several interesting recruits to hurdling, as well as some who are entitled to improve, especially the Dan Skelton-trained Tarseem.

However, it could be worth chancing Skycutter, who is a useful performer on the Flat, and returned to form when finishing fourth in the November Handicap at Doncaster last time. That was a return to form for him, and he looks like the type that his good dual-purpose yard will do well with this season, a nice type physically who is related to a smart hurdler in France.

EACH WAY: Power Ranger

Grange Ranger - 13:45 Wetherby

Grange Ranger goes well at this track, his last win coming from a 3 lb lower mark over shorter last season. He looked very rusty on his return from a six-month break when finishing sixth over course and distance in October, making a couple of mistakes and ultimately finished well beaten.

He wasn't given a very positive ride, though, and likely will come on plenty for it now. He represents a yard that are going along nicely at present, and this mark should prove beyond him. This doesn't look an overly strong race and Grange River can be involved at the business end.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Trooper Turnball @ 2.5] in the 12:45 Wetherby
Next Best - Back Skycutter 4.57/2 in the 13:15 Wetherby
Each Way - Back Grange Ranger @ 7.06/1 in the 13:45 Wetherby

Wednesday 24 November, 12.45pm

Wednesday 24 November, 1.15pm

Wednesday 24 November, 1.45pm

