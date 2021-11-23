Wetherby Racing Tips: Turnball can deliver the goods

NAP: He's a Trooper

Trooper Turnbull - 12:45 Wetherby

Away At Dawn has more experience over fences and still looks on a fair mark, but he doesn't have the potential of Trooper Turnbull, who made an encouraging start in this sphere when finishing third at Kelso earlier this month.

He was very strong in the betting that day, too, so he had clearly been pleasing at home, and he showed plenty of aptitude for this discipline, jumping well in the main barring a mistake at the last when still holding every chance. Trooper Turnbull will likely have learnt plenty for that initial experience and he is potentially very well handicapped.

No. 2 Trooper Turnbull (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.34 Trainer: Rose Dobbin

Jockey: Conor O'Farrell

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 117

NEXT BEST: Chance the classy Flat performer

Skycutter - 13:15 Wetherby

This looks an interesting race of its type with several interesting recruits to hurdling, as well as some who are entitled to improve, especially the Dan Skelton-trained Tarseem.

However, it could be worth chancing Skycutter, who is a useful performer on the Flat, and returned to form when finishing fourth in the November Handicap at Doncaster last time. That was a return to form for him, and he looks like the type that his good dual-purpose yard will do well with this season, a nice type physically who is related to a smart hurdler in France.

No. 6 Skycutter (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Philip Kirby

Jockey: Thomas Dowson

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Power Ranger

Grange Ranger - 13:45 Wetherby

Grange Ranger goes well at this track, his last win coming from a 3 lb lower mark over shorter last season. He looked very rusty on his return from a six-month break when finishing sixth over course and distance in October, making a couple of mistakes and ultimately finished well beaten.

He wasn't given a very positive ride, though, and likely will come on plenty for it now. He represents a yard that are going along nicely at present, and this mark should prove beyond him. This doesn't look an overly strong race and Grange River can be involved at the business end.