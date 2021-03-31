Wetherby Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Treshnish - 14:15 Wetherby

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type, so a chance is taken on Treshnish. Admittedly, a quick glance at his recent form figures suggests a big leap of faith must be taken, as he was beaten over 50 lengths over hurdles last time, and has failed to complete on three of his last four starts over fences. However, he has recently undergone another round of wind surgery, is now 19 lb below his last winning mark, and hails from a bang in-form yard.

No. 3 Treshnish (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Sue Smith

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 102

Linelee King - 14:50 Wetherby

Olly Murphy continues in good form and Linelee King looks the one to beat in this novice hurdle. He readily landed the odds in a weak race at Kelso in October, and has run some solid races in defeat since, not beaten far under this rider on his handicap debut at Southwell last time. He looked the likeliest winner on that occasion, too, hitting 1.2 in running on Betfair, and a repeat of that performance should see him hard to beat back in novice company.

No. 1 Linelee King (Fr) EXC 1.12 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Lewis Stones

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

Eden Collonges - 16:22 Wetherby

Eden Collonges showed his first real form over hurdles when opening his account at Kelso 10 days ago, off the bridle before the third-last but staying on well, and he didn't let a less-than-fluent jump at the last scupper his chances. He could yet have more to offer now he is up and running and, judged by how strong he was at the finish last time, he ought to relish this step up to three miles. He looks well treated under a 7 lb penalty.