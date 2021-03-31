To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wetherby Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Wetherby
"...a repeat of that performance should see him hard to beat back in novice company..."

Timeform on Linelee King

Treshnish - 14:15 Wetherby

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type, so a chance is taken on Treshnish. Admittedly, a quick glance at his recent form figures suggests a big leap of faith must be taken, as he was beaten over 50 lengths over hurdles last time, and has failed to complete on three of his last four starts over fences. However, he has recently undergone another round of wind surgery, is now 19 lb below his last winning mark, and hails from a bang in-form yard.

Linelee King - 14:50 Wetherby

Olly Murphy continues in good form and Linelee King looks the one to beat in this novice hurdle. He readily landed the odds in a weak race at Kelso in October, and has run some solid races in defeat since, not beaten far under this rider on his handicap debut at Southwell last time. He looked the likeliest winner on that occasion, too, hitting 1.2 in running on Betfair, and a repeat of that performance should see him hard to beat back in novice company.

Eden Collonges - 16:22 Wetherby

Eden Collonges showed his first real form over hurdles when opening his account at Kelso 10 days ago, off the bridle before the third-last but staying on well, and he didn't let a less-than-fluent jump at the last scupper his chances. He could yet have more to offer now he is up and running and, judged by how strong he was at the finish last time, he ought to relish this step up to three miles. He looks well treated under a 7 lb penalty.

Smart Stat

Enfin Phil - 15:20 Wetherby

2 - Micky Hammond's number of winners in past 9 runnings

Recommended bets

Treshnish - 14:15 Wetherby 6.05/1
Linelee King - 14:50 Wetherby 3.7511/4
Eden Collonges - 16:22 Wetherby [3.75

