Wetherby Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Wetherby on Sunday.
"...looks the type to progress further..."
Timeform on Al Tarmaah
Pinball Wizard - 14:40 Wetherby
Pinball Wizard didn't make much of an impact on his handicap debut at Kempton last month but he wasn't seen to best effect in a race that was run at an ordinary gallop and placed the emphasis on speed. The handicapper has taken a chance dropping him 2 lb and he looks well treated based on what he showed at Wolverhampton on his second start.
Al Tarmaah is a half-brother to three winners, including the very smart Washington DC, and he cost 350,000 guineas as a yearling so ought to prove much better than this opening handicap mark of 65. Al Tarmaah didn't show a lot on his first two starts but got off the mark at the third attempt in a six-furlong novice at Redcar and looks the type to progress further.
Many A Star did well last season and won handicaps at Doncaster and Yarmouth. He was a bit too keen for his own good when last seen in a six-furlong handicap at Newcastle in October and should be well suited by this slight drop in trip and extra emphasis on speed. The booking of Hollie Doyle is a positive on Many A Star's first start since joining Brian Meehan.
Smart Stat
Many A Star - 16:10 Wetherby
£60.22 - Brian Meehan's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Recommended bets
Wetherby 25th Apr (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 25 April, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Hoofs Happy Now
|The Fast Lion
|Favourite Niece
|Bryanwood
|Time For A Good Un
|Belvedere Blast
|Maximum Risk
|Creative Mojo
|Lucy Rules
|Storm Dreamer
|Bright Apparition
|Pinball Wizard
|Cosmos Raj
|Brazen Bow
|Bite Ya Legs
|Poets Park
Wetherby 25th Apr (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 25 April, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Al Tarmaah
|Saisons Dor
|Cassy O
|Chookie Dunedin
|Harbour Vision
|Old News
|Spartan Fighter
|Club Wexford
|Trinity Lake
|Lammas
|Swiss Knight
|Proud Archi
Wetherby 25th Apr (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 25 April, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Impressor
|Prince Of Rome
|Many A Star
|Look Out Louis
|Latin Five
|Bossipop
|Roundhay Park
|Abate
|Treble Treble
|Abel Handy