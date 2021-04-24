Wetherby Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Pinball Wizard - 14:40 Wetherby

Pinball Wizard didn't make much of an impact on his handicap debut at Kempton last month but he wasn't seen to best effect in a race that was run at an ordinary gallop and placed the emphasis on speed. The handicapper has taken a chance dropping him 2 lb and he looks well treated based on what he showed at Wolverhampton on his second start.

No. 5 (7) Pinball Wizard (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 63

Al Tarmaah - 15:40 Wetherby

Al Tarmaah is a half-brother to three winners, including the very smart Washington DC, and he cost 350,000 guineas as a yearling so ought to prove much better than this opening handicap mark of 65. Al Tarmaah didn't show a lot on his first two starts but got off the mark at the third attempt in a six-furlong novice at Redcar and looks the type to progress further.

No. 12 (12) Al Tarmaah (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.3 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 65

Many A Star - 16:10 Wetherby

Many A Star did well last season and won handicaps at Doncaster and Yarmouth. He was a bit too keen for his own good when last seen in a six-furlong handicap at Newcastle in October and should be well suited by this slight drop in trip and extra emphasis on speed. The booking of Hollie Doyle is a positive on Many A Star's first start since joining Brian Meehan.