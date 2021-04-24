To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wetherby Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Horses burst out of the stalls
The focus is on the Flat on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Wetherby on Sunday.

"...looks the type to progress further..."

Timeform on Al Tarmaah

Pinball Wizard - 14:40 Wetherby

Pinball Wizard didn't make much of an impact on his handicap debut at Kempton last month but he wasn't seen to best effect in a race that was run at an ordinary gallop and placed the emphasis on speed. The handicapper has taken a chance dropping him 2 lb and he looks well treated based on what he showed at Wolverhampton on his second start.

Al Tarmaah - 15:40 Wetherby

Al Tarmaah is a half-brother to three winners, including the very smart Washington DC, and he cost 350,000 guineas as a yearling so ought to prove much better than this opening handicap mark of 65. Al Tarmaah didn't show a lot on his first two starts but got off the mark at the third attempt in a six-furlong novice at Redcar and looks the type to progress further.

Many A Star - 16:10 Wetherby

Many A Star did well last season and won handicaps at Doncaster and Yarmouth. He was a bit too keen for his own good when last seen in a six-furlong handicap at Newcastle in October and should be well suited by this slight drop in trip and extra emphasis on speed. The booking of Hollie Doyle is a positive on Many A Star's first start since joining Brian Meehan.

Smart Stat

Many A Star - 16:10 Wetherby
£60.22 - Brian Meehan's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Recommended bets

Back Pinball Wizard @ 4.03/1 to win the 14:40 at Wetherby
Back Al Tarmaah @ 2.56/4 to win the 15:40 at Wetherby
Back Many A Star @ 4.3100/30 to win the 16:10 at Wetherby

Wetherby 25th Apr (1m Hcap)

Sunday 25 April, 2.40pm

Hoofs Happy Now
The Fast Lion
Favourite Niece
Bryanwood
Time For A Good Un
Belvedere Blast
Maximum Risk
Creative Mojo
Lucy Rules
Storm Dreamer
Bright Apparition
Pinball Wizard
Cosmos Raj
Brazen Bow
Bite Ya Legs
Poets Park
Wetherby 25th Apr (7f Hcap)

Sunday 25 April, 3.40pm

Al Tarmaah
Saisons Dor
Cassy O
Chookie Dunedin
Harbour Vision
Old News
Spartan Fighter
Club Wexford
Trinity Lake
Lammas
Swiss Knight
Proud Archi
Wetherby 25th Apr (5f Hcap)

Sunday 25 April, 4.10pm

Impressor
Prince Of Rome
Many A Star
Look Out Louis
Latin Five
Bossipop
Roundhay Park
Abate
Treble Treble
Abel Handy
