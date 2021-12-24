To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wetherby Racing Tips: Smith improver a standout

Wetherby jump
The Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase is the feature at Wetherby on Boxing Day

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wetherby on Boxing Day.

"...left the impression he still has more to offer, particularly in a race of this nature, where you can safely put a line through a few..."

NAP

Kaphumor - 11:52 Wetherby

Kaphumor showed much improved form on his first start for Sue Smith when bolting up at Hexham last month, and that performance was all the more encouraging given the yard hadn't really got going at that point.

He lost little in defeat when runner-up to another improving sort at Sedgefield last time, too, ridden more patiently than the winner but rallying well between the last two fences. Kaphumor was a well-backed favourite that day and left the impression he still has more to offer, particularly in a race of this nature, where you can safely put a line through a few.

NEXT BEST

Well Educated - 13:35 Wetherby

Well Educated showed fair form in three starts in bumpers and has made a promising start over hurdles, hitting the frame in a couple of starts at Kelso and Newcastle.

He shaped particularly well in a race which is working out well on his first start for six months at Newcastle last time, too, going into third place when jumping the second last and keeping on when a mistake at the final flight ruined his chance. Well Educated finished with running left, though, and is entitled to come on for that now, while the step up in trip is sure to suit also. He is on a fair mark for his handicap debut.

EACH WAY

Debece - 14:10 Wetherby

Debece isn't getting any younger, but he shaped very well on his first start for Dan Skelton when runner-up in a useful handicap at Sandown last season, and that race has worked out well, with both the winner and third winning next time.

That was Debece's first start since undergoing wind surgery - and also fitted with cheekpieces - and he travelled and jumped well in the main, but probably just did too much too soon. He has been raised 5lb in the weights for that effort, which looks fair enough given how the race has panned out, and Debece still remains well handicapped on the pick of his form. He will likely have more to offer for this yard and he looks interesting on his return to action.

Recommended bets

Back Kaphumor @ 5.04/1 in the 11:52 Wetherby
Back Well Educated @ 5.69/2 in the 13:35 Wetherby
Back Debece @ 6.611/2 14:10 Wetherby

Wetherby 26th Dec (3m Nov Hcap Chs)

Sunday 26 December, 11.52am

Kaphumor
Grey Atlantic Way
Croagh Patrick
Vintage Glen
Heavey
Eveque
Morozov Cocktail
To The Limit
Anightinlambourn
Flaming Glory
Sputnik
Lough Salt
Hidden Cargo
Amber Run
Scottsdale
Black Opium
Wetherby 26th Dec (2m3f Nov Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 26 December, 1.35pm

Well Educated
Jaytee
Lock Down Luke
Doyen La Lutte
Fazayte
Jersey
Not What It Seems
High Moon
Cafe Pushkin
Dedanser
Garincha
Sameem
Ravenscar
Torngat
One Step Too Far
Grow Nasa Grow
Wetherby 26th Dec (3m Hcap Chs)

Sunday 26 December, 2.10pm

Silver Hallmark
Cloudy Glen
Empire Steel
Good Boy Bobby
Windsor Avenue
Debece
Lake View Lad
Top Ville Ben
Takingrisks
Lord Du Mesnil
