Wetherby Racing Tips: Smith improver a standout

NAP

Kaphumor - 11:52 Wetherby

Kaphumor showed much improved form on his first start for Sue Smith when bolting up at Hexham last month, and that performance was all the more encouraging given the yard hadn't really got going at that point.

He lost little in defeat when runner-up to another improving sort at Sedgefield last time, too, ridden more patiently than the winner but rallying well between the last two fences. Kaphumor was a well-backed favourite that day and left the impression he still has more to offer, particularly in a race of this nature, where you can safely put a line through a few.

No. 4 Kaphumor (Fr) Trainer: Sue Smith

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 98

NEXT BEST

Well Educated - 13:35 Wetherby

Well Educated showed fair form in three starts in bumpers and has made a promising start over hurdles, hitting the frame in a couple of starts at Kelso and Newcastle.

He shaped particularly well in a race which is working out well on his first start for six months at Newcastle last time, too, going into third place when jumping the second last and keeping on when a mistake at the final flight ruined his chance. Well Educated finished with running left, though, and is entitled to come on for that now, while the step up in trip is sure to suit also. He is on a fair mark for his handicap debut.

No. 3 Well Educated (Ire) Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 108

EACH WAY

Debece - 14:10 Wetherby

Debece isn't getting any younger, but he shaped very well on his first start for Dan Skelton when runner-up in a useful handicap at Sandown last season, and that race has worked out well, with both the winner and third winning next time.

That was Debece's first start since undergoing wind surgery - and also fitted with cheekpieces - and he travelled and jumped well in the main, but probably just did too much too soon. He has been raised 5lb in the weights for that effort, which looks fair enough given how the race has panned out, and Debece still remains well handicapped on the pick of his form. He will likely have more to offer for this yard and he looks interesting on his return to action.