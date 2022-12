NAP

Shan Blue - 13:35 Wetherby

Shan Blue is a very smart chaser on his day, as he showed in the Charlie Hall Chase over this course and distance last year, a race he would have won by a wide-margin but for falling three out.

Admittedly, he failed to repeat that effort in two subsequent starts last season, but fresh could be the best time to catch him and it will be no surprise if he bounces back today on his first start for nearly nine months.

Shan Blue will also be having just his second run in a handicap and a BHA mark of 148 remains potentially very lenient judged on his novice form and what could have been in the Charlie Hall.

No. 7 Shan Blue (Ire) Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 148

NEXT BEST

Sporting Mike - 13:00 Wetherby

Sporting Mike showed much improved form to open his account on his handicap debut at Southwell last month, doing so in the style of one well ahead of his mark.

Held up in the early stages, he made steady headway to lead approaching the last and quickly forged clear from there to win by five and a half lengths despite being eased down near the finish.

This will be tougher following a 10 lb hike in the weights, but Sporting Mike is fancied to prove equal to the task with more improvement likely now that he's found his feet over hurdles.

No. 3 Sporting Mike (Ire) Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 111

EACH-WAY

Sir Apollo - 12:27 Wetherby

Sir Apollo has been prone to mistakes over fences, but he finally put it all together to get off the mark at Sedgefield last time, ultimately winning by three lengths having travelled well at the head of affairs.

He was arguably value for extra having idled late on and there could be more to come from him given that he remains totally unexposed over staying trips.

Only 5 lb higher in the weights than last time, Sir Apollo should go well again if his jumping holds up.