NAP

Readysteadybeau - 14:10 Wetherby

Readysteadybeau was well backed and shaped encouragingly against more experienced rivals when third on his chasing debut at Ayr last month, passing the post only two and a quarter lengths behind the winner despite leaving the impression he needs the emphasis more on stamina.

That first run for eight months is likely to have blown the cobwebs away and the return to three miles today will certainly be in his favour.

Trained by Lucinda Russell, Readysteadybeau can improve and open his account over fences at the second attempt.

No. 5 Readysteadybeau (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Stephen Mulqueen

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 114

NEXT BEST

Knickerbockerglory - 15:10 Wetherby

Knickerbockerglory made the most of a good opportunity on his chasing debut at Ffos Las earlier this month, having just one rival to beat and doing so with the minimum of fuss as he made all to win by three and a quarter lengths.

This will be tougher from a 4 lb higher mark, but everything about him suggests he is the type to go on improving over fences, an athletic sort and still relatively lightly raced.

Knickerbockerglory usually goes from the front and could take some pegging back around here as he seeks his fourth win in a row for Dan Skelton, who has an impressive 29% strike rate at Wetherby since the start of the 2018/19 season.

No. 2 Knickerbockerglory (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 133

EACH-WAY

For Gina - 15:40 Wetherby

For Gina was a bit disappointing when last seen finishing down the field in a bumper at Southwell in May, but she's had a break since and could be worth another chance to confirm the promise of her debut at Newbury in March.

She was beaten only five and a half lengths on that occasion and it was quite a strong race of its type with plenty of winners coming out of it.

A lengthy, unfurnished filly, For Gina is likely to improve with another summer under her belt and could emerge as the chief threat to Lunar Discovery, the only previous winner in the line-up.