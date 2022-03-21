Exeter Racing Tips: Morning Spirit fairly treated

NAP: Morning Spirit can prove himself well handicapped

Morning Spirit - 15:01 Exeter

Morning Spirit is prone to making the odd mistake over fences, but there is no doubt he will prove this mark a lenient one when putting it all together, and he is worth persevering with. He ran to a useful level when beaten only by a progressive type at this track in December, and may have even won if not being steadied into the last, while he was still full of running when falling back here last time. The addition of first-time cheekpieces may sharpen him up, while his jumping may also improve over this longer trip (should stay).

No. 1 Morning Spirit (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 131

NEXT BEST: Indirocco can open his account under Rules

Indirocco - 16:11 Exeter

Indirocco didn't manage to win while with Dan Skelton, but he has since won three of his five starts in points (latest in January) and he shaped well when runner-up in a similar event to this at Leicester earlier this month. He shaped like he is well up to winning races in this sphere, just unable to get the better of a useful sort on the day, and a similar performance can see him go one place better now.

No. 4 Indirocco (Ger) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: T. Ellis

Jockey: Miss Gina Andrews

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Jack to prove himself a Legend

Jack's A Legend - 15:36 Exeter

This looks competitive enough but it could be worth giving Jack's A Legend another chance after disappointing in heavy ground at Doncaster last time. He was well found in the market that day on what was his handicap debut and he was struggling from some way out, but the fitting of a tongue tie and return to likely better ground may help. His standout effort over hurdles came when third behind I Am Maximus and smart Flat performer Raymond Tusk in a maiden hurdle at Newbury earlier in the season, and if he returns to anywhere near that form he will be very competitive from a mark of 110.