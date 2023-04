NAP

Golden Maverick - 14:30 Wetherby

Golden Maverick took a step forward when finishing third on his handicap debut at Southwell earlier this month, passing the post just half a length behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having been caught further back than ideal.

He lines up here from an unchanged mark and there's a good chance he'll improve again given how unexposed he is at the trip.

The booking of champion jockey William Buick also catches the eye and it looks an excellent opportunity for Golden Maverick to get off the mark at the fifth attempt.

No. 4 (6) Golden Maverick (Fr) EXC 1.51 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 55

NEXT BEST

Cinnodin - 17:05 Wetherby

Cinnodin has made good progress to win his last two starts on the all-weather, first opening his account at Wolverhampton in February and then defying a 3 lb rise in the weights to follow up at Southwell a couple of weeks ago.

He couldn't have done it any easier on the last occasion, hitting the front over a furlong out and quickly forging clear from there to win by eight lengths.

Clearly going the right way, Cinnodin should be just as effective on turf and a further 6 lb rise probably won't be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick.

No. 2 (1) Cinnodin EXC 1.5 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Finley Marsh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 62

EACH-WAY

Clear Angel - 15:35 Wetherby

Clear Angel stepped up on his reappearance with a good sixth at Doncaster last time, sticking to his task well to be beaten less than three lengths.

The third gave that form a boost when winning at Redcar next time and Clear Angel has been dropped 2 lb in the weights since that run.

He is proven in the mud and clearly likes it here having gained his only victory of last season over this course and distance, so another big run could be on the cards in a wide-open heat.