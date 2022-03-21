Wetherby Racing Tips: Learntalot can improve for longer trip

NAP: Learntalot looks the pick

Learntalot - 14:01 Wetherby

Learntalot was very green on his debut in a maiden hurdle at Wincanton in January and again left the impression he was still learning on the job when running to a similar level in heavy ground at Sandown last month. The handicapper decided not to allot him a mark after those two in-frame efforts, but he still sets the standard on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here, and has the potential to improve a fair bit more now moving up in trip. He looks the obvious one in this field.

No. 5 Learntalot (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Uncle Alastair can come out on top

Uncle Alastair - 15:46 Wetherby

Uncle Alastair is now a 10-year-old and was a late non-runner in a veterans' event recently, but he is still classed as a novice over fences, and is in very capable hands. Admittedly, he has seemingly had his problems, having only seen the track four times in the past three and a half years, but he found only a very well-handicapped rival too strong on his return in December, and again was only beaten by a progressive sort last time. He appeals as being well treated from a mark of 131 and, provided the ground isn't too quick, he may take some beating.

No. 5 Uncle Alastair SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 131

EACH-WAY: Take a chance on Fitz In

Fitz In - 16:56 Wetherby

Fitz In was a runner-up on his sole outing in points and, though he has been beaten a fair way on each of his three starts under Rules, he did at least show some promise on his qualifying run at Lingfield in December. He wore a first-time tongue strap on that occasion (retained) but just kept on at the one pace in the closing stages. He appears to have been brought along with handicaps in mind and should relish the step up to three miles now.