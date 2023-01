NAP

Iron Bridge - 14:35 Wetherby

Iron Bridge won both of his starts over hurdles for this yard last season and justified good support when making a winning start over chase and handicap debut at Carlisle on his return in October.

He powered clear of a next-time-out winner in the style of a smart staying prospect on that occasion and quickly bounced back from a below-par effort at Chepstow next time when completing a simple task at Haydock last month. Iron Bridge was left with nothing to beat after his sole rival was pulled up but he remains an exciting prospect and is strongly fancied to notch another success.

No. 1 Iron Bridge (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 137

NEXT BEST

The Gooner - 16:15 Wetherby

The Gooner changed hands for €280,000 after winning his point and his started odds-on for his Rules debut in a novice hurdle at Carlisle in November.

He clearly failed to meet expectations that day, but he looked in need of further, and he shaped similarly when a well-beaten third at Wincanton earlier this month. The Gooner now moves up to three miles for the first time on his handicap debut and an opening mark of 100 could very well underestimate him. He looks a very interesting contender for a yard that remain in form.