NAP

Heritier de Sivola - 16:35 Wetherby

Heritier de Sivola proved better than ever when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance in January, looking the likeliest winner for a long way (hit a low of 1.38 in-running on the Betfair Exchange) before being picked off late on.

He was beaten only two lengths at the line and fared much the best of those ridden prominently in pulling clear of the remainder.

The winner followed that with an even better run in defeat next time and the strength of that form suggests Heritier de Sivola isn't one to underestimate following a 3 lb rise in the weights.

No. 2 Heritier De Sivola (Fr) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Philip Kirby

Jockey: Thomas Dowson

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 97

NEXT BEST

Famous Bridge - 16:00 Wetherby

Famous Bridge showed improved form to get off the mark over fences at this course a couple of weeks ago, recovering quickly from a mistake at the last (jumped well otherwise) to land the spoils by three lengths.

His strength at the finish suggests the return to three miles today will be in his favour and it's still early days with him as a chaser after just three starts.

He seems to be getting his act together and another bold bid seems assured from just a 3 lb higher mark than last time.

No. 3 Famous Bridge (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 125

EACH-WAY

Sonnemoser - 13:40 Wetherby

Sonnemoser was well beaten on his latest run at Haydock in December, but he's clearly better than that as he showed when filling the runner-up spot on his previous outing at Ffos Las in November.

This will be his first start for Dr Richard Newland (formerly trained by Evan Williams) having been bought for £11,000 in January and it will also be his handicap debut.

An opening BHA mark of 99 looks workable if he can reproduce his Ffos Las form and the rude health of the Newland yard (six winners from last 20 runners) also gives cause for plenty of optimism.