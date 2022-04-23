Tony Calvin Tips

Wetherby Racing Tips: Fresh Hope is hard to oppose

Flat racing
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Sunday's card at Wetherby

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wetherby on Sunday.

"This looks a good opportunity for Fresh Hope to get off the mark in a race won 12 months ago by the useful Noon Star."

NAP: Fresh Hope has obvious claims

Fresh Hope - 13:45 Wetherby

Fresh Hope showed plenty of ability when last seen filling the runner-up spot at Nottingham in September, still looking far from the finished article and doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just half a length. That form sets the standard in this line-up and she is likely to progress further after just two starts, particularly now stepping up in trip to a mile and a quarter. Therefore, this looks a good opportunity for Fresh Hope to get off the mark in a race won 12 months ago by the useful Noon Star.

NEXT BEST: Satanic Moon fancied to strike

Satanic Moon - 17:45 Wetherby

Satanic Moon shaped encouragingly on his handicap debut at Chelmsford earlier this month, passing the post less than a length behind the winner, Moonlit Warrior, and looking unlucky not to finish closer still after being caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race. Moonlit Warrior is in opposition again here, but Satanic Moon is weighted to reverse the placings. When you also factor in his scope for more improvement over this longer trip, then it will be disappointing if he can't go one place better to open his account.

EACH-WAY: Stick with Singe Anglais

Singe Anglais - 16:40 Wetherby

Singe Anglais shaped as if needing the run on his return at Thirsk earlier this month, never managing to get on terms after a slow start. It's surely only a matter of time before he leaves that effort behind and a repeat of the form he showed when winning narrowly at Ripon in September will give him every chance here. After all, he lines up from just 1 lb higher in the weights than he was then, while the application of first-time cheekpieces could even eke out a bit more improvement.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Fresh Hope @ 1.9210/11 in the 13:45 at Wetherby
NEXT BEST - Back Satanic Moon @ 2.757/4 in the 17:45 at Wetherby
EACH-WAY - Back Singe Anglais @ 7.513/2 in the 16:40 at Wetherby

