Wetherby Racing Tips: Eaton Collina can follow up

A Wetherby Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Wetherby Nap - 16:00 - Back Eaton Collina

No. 2 Eaton Collina (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Kerry Lee

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 122

Kerry Lee has her string in good order at present and Eaton Collina will remain of interest following his 25-length romp over this course and distance earlier this month.

He appreciated the drop back in trip that day, producing a career-best effort and was showing no signs of stopping when his only remaining danger came down two from home. He is 7 lb higher in the weights now, but that shouldn't be enough to prevent him from following up.

Wetherby Next Best - 15:25 - Back Wreckless Eric

No. 6 Wreckless Eric SBK 4/7 EXC 1.71 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

This looks an interesting juvenile hurdle and the two to focus on of those with experience are Wreckless Eric and I Wish You.

The former represents the in-form Ben Pauling yard and shaped with plenty of promise on his debut at Newbury last month, his lack of experience proving costly but he still pulled well clear of the remainder with the winner.

He looks a sure-fire improver now and is taken to come out on top ahead of I Wish You, who also showed plenty to work on when also filling second place at Aintree.