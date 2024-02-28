Serial Winners

Wetherby Racing Tips: Eaton Collina can follow up

Wetherby
There is jumps action at Wetherby on Thursday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Wetherby on Thursday.

"He is 7 lb higher in the weights now, but that shouldn't be enough to prevent him from following up..."

  • A Wetherby Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Wetherby Nap - 16:00 - Back Eaton Collina

    Kerry Lee has her string in good order at present and Eaton Collina will remain of interest following his 25-length romp over this course and distance earlier this month.

    He appreciated the drop back in trip that day, producing a career-best effort and was showing no signs of stopping when his only remaining danger came down two from home. He is 7 lb higher in the weights now, but that shouldn't be enough to prevent him from following up.

    Wetherby Next Best - 15:25 - Back Wreckless Eric

    This looks an interesting juvenile hurdle and the two to focus on of those with experience are Wreckless Eric and I Wish You.

    The former represents the in-form Ben Pauling yard and shaped with plenty of promise on his debut at Newbury last month, his lack of experience proving costly but he still pulled well clear of the remainder with the winner.

    He looks a sure-fire improver now and is taken to come out on top ahead of I Wish You, who also showed plenty to work on when also filling second place at Aintree.

