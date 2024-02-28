- Trainer: Kerry Lee
- Jockey: Richard Patrick
- Age: 9
- Weight: 11st 11lbs
- OR: 122
Wetherby Racing Tips: Eaton Collina can follow up
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Wetherby on Thursday.
"He is 7 lb higher in the weights now, but that shouldn't be enough to prevent him from following up..."
-
A Wetherby Nap and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: Ben Pauling
- Jockey: Kielan Woods
- Age: 4
- Weight: 11st 0lbs
- OR: -
Wetherby Nap - 16:00 - Back Eaton Collina
Kerry Lee has her string in good order at present and Eaton Collina will remain of interest following his 25-length romp over this course and distance earlier this month.
He appreciated the drop back in trip that day, producing a career-best effort and was showing no signs of stopping when his only remaining danger came down two from home. He is 7 lb higher in the weights now, but that shouldn't be enough to prevent him from following up.
Wetherby Next Best - 15:25 - Back Wreckless Eric
This looks an interesting juvenile hurdle and the two to focus on of those with experience are Wreckless Eric and I Wish You.
The former represents the in-form Ben Pauling yard and shaped with plenty of promise on his debut at Newbury last month, his lack of experience proving costly but he still pulled well clear of the remainder with the winner.
He looks a sure-fire improver now and is taken to come out on top ahead of I Wish You, who also showed plenty to work on when also filling second place at Aintree.
FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM
Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.
Wetherby 29th Feb (2m Juv Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 29 February, 3.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Wreckless Eric
|I Wish You
|Rockola
|Aire Spray
|Glimpse Of Glory
|Speiriuil
|Knomorediamonds
|Noir Du Tay
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.