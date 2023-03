NAP

Dare To Shout - 15:25 Wetherby

Dare To Shout has made an excellent start to his career, finishing runner-up to a useful sort on his debut at Newcastle at the end of January and looking a good prospect when opening his account at Kelso on his next start.

He didn't need to improve to follow up under a penalty back at Newcastle last time, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of his victory, and he should have even more to offer now entering handicaps. This will require more but he has the potential to win more races from this sort of mark.

No. 6 Dare To Shout SBK 9/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Ann Hamilton

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 126

NEXT BEST

Feivel - 15:55 Wetherby

Feivel had some fairly useful form for Dr Richard Newland but he improved right away when making a winning start for this yard over this course and distance last month, seeming to relish the step up to three miles for the first time.

He ran another mighty race from 6 lb higher when runner-up at Sandown last time, not jumping as fluently as he could but still laying down a strong challenge on the run-in. Feivel remains fairly treated up 2 lb in the weights and this race doesn't look as competitive.