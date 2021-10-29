To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wetherby Racing Tips: Blue can silence Cyrname

Shan Blue
Shan Blue holds sound claims in the Charlie Hall Chase

Timeform's Andrew Asquith recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wetherby on Saturday.

"...it would be no surprise were he to put all of his rivals in trouble with a bold-jumping, front-running ride..."

NAP: No Bridge too far

Tamar Bridge - 16:15 Wetherby

Tamar Bridge made a winning debut in a bumper at Haydock in December last year and showed plenty to work on when finishing third on hurdling debut over course and distance in February.

He clearly had learnt plenty from that initial experience as he won with any amount in hand at Ayr when last seen in March, brushing aside his sole rival, who won his next start, with ease.

Tamar Bridge looked a good prospect that day and has the potential to rise through the ranks this season. This looks an excellent opportunity for him to record another win before moving up in class next time.

NEXT BEST: You're my boy Blue

Shan Blue - 15:05 Wetherby

Cyrname is a short-priced favourite to repeat last year's win in the Charlie Hall and, though he has the best form on offer and has a good record when fresh, he has acquired the Timeform squiggle since his last run and could be worth opposing.

Shan Blue was one of the top novice chasers of last season and could be able to bridge the gap on his seasonal return. He put some useful rivals to the sword at this meeting 12 months ago when bolting up over this course and distance before going on to win the Kauto Star at Kempton, his jumping proving one of his biggest attributes.

He was far from disgraced in his remaining three starts - he was given an over-exuberant ride at the Cheltenham Festival - and remains with plenty of potential in his second season over fences. There isn't much pace on paper and Shan Blue will likely be primed for this return, so it would be no surprise were he to put all of his rivals in trouble with a bold-jumping, front-running ride.

EACH WAY: More to come from Corran

Corran Cross - 13:20 Wetherby

Corran Cross won his last two starts for Denise Foster, a maiden hurdle and a maiden chase, and very much caught the eye on debut for new connections (changed hands for £22,000) in a handicap chase at Worcester earlier this month.

That was a well-run staying handicap and Corran Cross shaped like the best horse at the weights, travelling best but just not seeing out the longer trip in a race where the winner hit 1000 in-running on Betfair.

The return to this shorter trip back on less-testing ground should be right up his street and he should have even more to offer over fences.


Recommended bets

Nap - Back Tamar Bridge @ 2.111/10 in the 16:15 Wetherby
Next Best - Back Shan Blue @ 5.69/2 in the 15:05 Wetherby
Each Way - Back Corran Cross @ 9.08/1 in the 13:20 Wetherby

Wetherby 30th Oct (2m3f Hcap Chs)

Saturday 30 October, 1.20pm

Gericault Roque
Corran Cross
Revels Hill
Tanarpino
Tedham
Palixandre
Sizing At Midnight
Templehills
Valence Daumont
Road Warrior
Geryville
Brelan Das
Wetherby 30th Oct (3m Grd 2 Chs)

Saturday 30 October, 3.05pm

Cyrname
Shan Blue
Clondaw Castle
Fusil Raffles
Kittys Light
Top Ville Ben
Mighty Thunder
Wetherby 30th Oct (2m3f Nov Hrd)

Saturday 30 October, 4.15pm

Tamar Bridge
Hidden Heroics
Kalmoor
Storm Of Light
Wolf Run
Moore On Tour
Gareth Cael
Howzat Hiris
