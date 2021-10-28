To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wetherby Racing Tips: Another for Murphy?

Wetherby
Timeform's Andrew Asquith picks three bets out at Wetherby

Timeform's Andrew Asquith recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wetherby on Friday.

"...he looks a big player for an in-form yard..."

NAP: Murphy can be thankful

Restandbethankful - 14:40 Wetherby

Restandbethankful fully confirmed the promise of his hurdling debut when opening his account in good style at Market Rasen in May, and he followed up with the minimum of fuss at Stratford two weeks later.

Both of those wins came in a tongue tie, and he underwent a wind operation after that victory, so clearly he has had problems with his breathing, but he shaped well on his recent return to action on handicap debut at Chepstow earlier this month. He was keen enough early on that day, and left the impression he would tighten up quite a bit for the run, not given a hard time once his chance had gone. This contest doesn't look as competitive, and he looks a big player for an in-form yard.

NEXT BEST: More to come from Eclair

Eclair D'Ainay - 15:50 Wetherby

Eclair D'Ainay didn't achieve much over hurdles, but always looked a chaser on looks, and he duly showed much improved form switched to fences last season, winning twice and also filling the runner-up spot two times.

Like so many from this yard, he impressed with his jumping on more than once occasion, and looks the type to take another step forward now tackling his second season over fences. He didn't appear to relish the step up to this trip when last seen at Uttoxeter, but he is bred to stay this far and likely has strengthened up further during the off-season. This looks a deep enough race to make his return, but he has an attractive profile and Dan Skelton is among the winners.

EACH WAY: Back exciting Pierre

Sacre Pierre - 15:15 Wetherby

This looks a cracking contest with some exciting juveniles, and it could be worth siding with the unbeaten Sacre Pierre, who has looked a good prospect in winning both of his starts.

Admittedly, his form isn't as strong as some of these, but he beat a next-time-out winner with ease on debut at Uttoxeter and had no trouble following up under a penalty at Cartmel last time. That wasn't much of a race, but he impressed with his jumping and the manner in which he came clear suggests he has plenty more to offer. He is well worth a crack at this.


Recommended bets

Nap - Back Restandbethankful @ 4.03/1 in the 14:40 Wetherby
Next Best - Back Eclair D'Ainay @ 6.05/1 in the 15:50 Wetherby
Each Way - Back Sacre Pierre @ 7.06/1 in the 15:15 Wetherby

Bet slip

Close

