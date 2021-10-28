Wetherby Racing Tips: Another for Murphy?

NAP: Murphy can be thankful

Restandbethankful - 14:40 Wetherby

Restandbethankful fully confirmed the promise of his hurdling debut when opening his account in good style at Market Rasen in May, and he followed up with the minimum of fuss at Stratford two weeks later.

Both of those wins came in a tongue tie, and he underwent a wind operation after that victory, so clearly he has had problems with his breathing, but he shaped well on his recent return to action on handicap debut at Chepstow earlier this month. He was keen enough early on that day, and left the impression he would tighten up quite a bit for the run, not given a hard time once his chance had gone. This contest doesn't look as competitive, and he looks a big player for an in-form yard.

No. 6 Restandbethankful SBK 5/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 125

NEXT BEST: More to come from Eclair

Eclair D'Ainay - 15:50 Wetherby

Eclair D'Ainay didn't achieve much over hurdles, but always looked a chaser on looks, and he duly showed much improved form switched to fences last season, winning twice and also filling the runner-up spot two times.

Like so many from this yard, he impressed with his jumping on more than once occasion, and looks the type to take another step forward now tackling his second season over fences. He didn't appear to relish the step up to this trip when last seen at Uttoxeter, but he is bred to stay this far and likely has strengthened up further during the off-season. This looks a deep enough race to make his return, but he has an attractive profile and Dan Skelton is among the winners.

No. 7 Eclair D'ainay (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 137

EACH WAY: Back exciting Pierre

Sacre Pierre - 15:15 Wetherby

This looks a cracking contest with some exciting juveniles, and it could be worth siding with the unbeaten Sacre Pierre, who has looked a good prospect in winning both of his starts.

Admittedly, his form isn't as strong as some of these, but he beat a next-time-out winner with ease on debut at Uttoxeter and had no trouble following up under a penalty at Cartmel last time. That wasn't much of a race, but he impressed with his jumping and the manner in which he came clear suggests he has plenty more to offer. He is well worth a crack at this.

No. 5 Sacre Pierre (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -



