Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 15 September

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform pick out three best bets from three different venues on Wednesday...

"...he may yet have more to come and can get off the mark at the fifth attempt..."

Timeform on Scoop Dawg

#4 Scoop Dawg - Parx, R10 (21:58)

Scoop Dawg takes a drop in class and could be hard to catch in the final race on the card. A speedy sort, he may yet have more to come and can get off the mark at the fifth attempt in this maiden claimer. Austin Whylie also steps into calmer waters, while Musk can see out the 1-2-3.

#2 Deep Mind - Mountaineer Park, R4 (01:15)

Deep Mind is back on dirt but drops in grade and looks a standout in this maiden claimer. He has fewer miles on the clock than the rest of his six rivals and will take plenty of stopping if repeating his previous efforts. Captain Yenner and Elusive Motion can fight out the places.

#1 Calculated Thinkin - Penn National, R7 (01:43)

Calculated Thinkin is a consistent sort and makes plenty of appeal to go one better than last time. He was unable to get to one who had the run of things over C&D last month and that rival has subsequently followed up. Smart To A T disappointed down in grade on his latest outing but is a danger if returning to his best.

