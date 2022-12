Welsh Grand National

14:50 Chepstow, Tuesday

Live on ITV4

1. The Big Dog (Peter Fahey/ Aidan Coleman)

Big improver this autumn who has won the Munster National at Limerick and the Troytown at Navan (both over three miles). Big player under a 4 lb penalty for an Irish stable which has plundered some valuable handicap hurdles in Britain in recent seasons.

No. 1 The Big Dog (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Peter Fahey, Ireland

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 153

2. The Big Breakaway (Joe Tizzard/ Brendan Powell)

Smart novice chaser in 2020/21. Largely disappointing in a light campaign last season but got back on track when second on his reappearance at Haydock last month, although he did race rather lazily.

3. Fortescue (Henry Daly/ Hugh Nugent (3))

Useful chaser who relished the emphasis on stamina when landing a listed handicap on heavy ground over three miles at Ascot in February. Was all the sharper for a reappearance run over hurdles when fourth in the Becher Chase at Aintree earlier this month, despite not really taking to the National fences. Cheekpieces on first time.

4. Quick Wave (Venetia Williams/ Charlie Deutsch)

Hasn't stood much racing in recent years but she's been good when she has made it to the track, barely coming off bridle to win the London National over just shy of three miles and five furlongs at Sandown earlier this month. Well treated under a 4 lb penalty and high on the shortlist.

No. 4 Quick Wave (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 144

5. Pats Fancy (Rebecca Curtis/ Gavin Sheehan)

Developed into a very useful chaser last term, posting two wins over just shy of three miles here. Well beaten over hurdles on his reappearance here earlier this month but he may fare better back chasing.

6. Truckers Lodge (Paul Nicholls/ Freddie Gingell (7))

Without a win since landing the 2020 Midlands Grand National but he was third in this race 12 months ago. Likely to strip fitter for a reappearance run at Haydock last month and 7 lb claimer Freddie Gingell has a 3-10 record for the stable. Each-way claims.

7. Fantastikas (Nigel Twiston-Davies/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Was largely progressive as a novice chaser last term and he showed up well for a long way in a three-mile-three-furlong handicap at Cheltenham on his reappearance last month. Was well held over the National fences at Aintree last time but may fare better back over regulation obstacles. Yard has won this before.

8. The Galloping Bear (Ben Clarke/ Ben Jones)

Multiple point winner who has quickly developed into a smart chaser, although he was recently stripped of February's Haydock Grand National trial win after testing positive for a banned substance. Should be sharper for a reapperance run over hurdles last month and cheekpieces are on for the first time. Considered back chasing.

No. 8 The Galloping Bear SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Ben Clarke

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 140

9. Time To Get Up (Jonjo O'Neill/ Jonjo O'Neill jnr)

Won the 2021 Midlands National and was a good third in this year's renewal of that race in March. Was pulled up in a three-mile handicap chase on his reappearance here this month but could prove a different proposition now stepping back up in trip.

10. Ask Me Early (Harry Fry/ Sean Bowen)

Very progressive as a novice chaser in 2020/21 and also won twice over hurdles last season. Made a promising return to action when third behind subsequent Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos at Bangor last month and is very much unexposed granted this sort of stamina test.

11. Musical Slave (Philip Hobbs/ Micheal Nolan)

Was back to his best when landing back-to-back handicaps at Sandown and Haydock during the spring and found only Hewick too strong in the bet365 Gold Cup on his final start of the campaign. May have needed the run when fifth on his reappearance at Haydock last month.

12. Wouldubewell (Emma Lavelle/ Tom Bellamy)

Fairly useful hurdler who exceeded that form when scoring twice around three miles over fences last term. Faded when stepped up to three and a half miles for her Haydock reappearance last month, but a lack of fitness may have played a bigger part than lack of stamina. Remains unexposed.

13. Cyclop (David Dennis/ Lilly Pinchin (3))

Mulitple winner over hurdles and fences during the 2020/21 season. Has shown he retains his ability since returning from a year off the track, finishing a creditable third in the Borders National at Kelso last time. This tougher, though.

14. Wayfinder (Rebecca Curtis/ Adam Wedge)

Low-mileage eight-year-old who enhanced his excellent record around here when completing a hat-trick on his reappearance in October. Found to have bled when pulled up in the trial here at the start of the month and could bounce back.

No. 14 Wayfinder (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 30 Trainer: Rebecca Curtis

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 130

15. Regina Dracones (Tom Gibney/ Harry Cobden)

Registered three wins in her novice chase campaign last season. Fell early in the Troytown on her reappearance and might still have needed the run when fifth to Punitive in Porterstown over three miles and five furlongs at Fairyhouse earlier this month. Not discounted under Cobden.

16. Movethechains (Gary Moore/ Jamie Moore)

Highly progressive chaser who completed a four-timer (all by 12 lengths or more) in handicaps over three miles at Lingfield last season. Pitched into a much deeper handicap on his return to action but it's likely there's more to come.

17. The Two Amigos (Nicky Martin/ David Prichard (5))

Bounced straight back from a rare poor run on his reappearance when third in a Haydock veterans' event last month, but he's not won since 2019 and it's unlikely he'll be snapping that losing run in a race as competitive as this.

18. Gats And Co (David Brace/ Conor Brace)

Really got his act together earlier this year, landing a four-timer. His progress has stalled since, though, and others arrive with stronger claims.

19 D'Jango (David Pipe/ David Noonan)

Landed a handicap hurdle and a handicap chase at Worcester this summer but is an unreliable individual overall and has run poorly on his last three starts. Competes from well out of the handicap.