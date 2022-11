Huge gamble in 15:00 at Dundalk

Making handicap debut off low mark

Trainer renowned for landing gambles

It's far from unusual for a big gamble to develop in Ireland and today is no different with Wednesday's 'Most Backed' horse running in the 15:00 at Dundalk.

Backed at all rates from 20/1, Jackie Brown is now just 7/2 on the Betfair Sportsbook after sustained support throughout the morning.

Her five runs to date offer absolutely no encouragement whatsoever as she has yet to trouble the judge, and her debut on the all-weather surface at Dundalk was equally discouraging, going off at odds of 150/1 before finishing well beaten.

In her last four starts, Jackie Brown has gone off at odds of 200/1, 150/1, 80/1 and 150/1!

Is handicap debut for Martin the key?

So what could possibly be behind today's gamble?

The answer to that is two-fold. Jackie Brown is trained by AJ Martin, and today she is having her first run in a handicap off a mark of just 60.

To put a bit of context into the above, AJ Martin is renowned for landing gambles with horses in handicaps, more so over jumps perhaps, which is another reason why today's gamble over 7F on the flat is of huge interest.

Will it be another gamble that goes awry? Only time will tell. But the money for Jackie Brown will make today's 15:00 contest a fascinating watch.