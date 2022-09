After a resounding success yesterday, all eyes are on today's most backed horse among Betfair punters, who head to Kempton for the "lucky last" this evening.

Flying Standard has been very well backed to win the 20:30 Kempton, having opened at 10/1, the five-year-old is now as short as 11/2 to prevail.

No. 5 (10) Flying Standard (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Chris Wall

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 63

Chris Wall's horse put in an improved performance over course and distance in August to come out on top by almost three lengths in a field of 12 and the return to Kempton tonight has intrigued the punters.

Flying Standard didn't run badly last time out over 2m1f when 16/1 at Pontefract, finishing five lengths off the eventual winner - but having one just once on the turf, you can take this result with a pinch of salt.

With a record of three wins from 11 runs on the all weather, which includes several places at Wolverhampton and Kempton, it isn't difficult to see why he is well fancied tonight.

Flying Standard's main market rival is Psyche, who has had a fine campaign to date. Having won at Brighton and Wolverhampton over the summer months, the five-year-old has placed on the turf at Epsom before a good run in fourth at Epsom.

However, despite his runs suggesting the step up in trip will suit, as he tends to finish races strongly, this is his first run over the 2m trip and at 4.57/2, Betfair punters are looking elsewhere.

One to keep an eye on in the market is Stiletto, who although hasn't run up to the promise shown two winters ago, however the four-year-old kept on impressively over course and distance last time out and this lower grade may suit him better.

However, Betfair punters have chosen their selection and Flying Standard is their NAP.



This race qualifies under the Extra Place Specials - meaning that the Betfair Sportsbook is paying out on four places rather than three.