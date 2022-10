Heavily supported on debut at Huntingdon

Murphy has had one winner in his last four runners

Adrian Heskin's sole ride today

Today's most backed horse among Betfair punters is Butch who runs in the 14:00 Novices' Hurdle at Chepstow.

The five-year-old ran very well on his debut in a bumper at Huntingdon back in March, finishing second of ten, only half a length behind the winner.

It's also worth noting that Butch was very prominent in the betting on his debut, and the fact he's once again being well supported could be an indicator of how high in regard he is for the upcoming campaign.

No. 2 Butch SBK 5/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Olly Murphy has already had a winner this month from just his four runners to date, while Adrian Heskin who's in the saddle, has returned two winners from his last seven rides.

Another positive for Butch is the fact he has several jumps winners in his pedigree, which bodes well for his hurdling debut.

If Butch is to come out on top this afternoon, he'll have to beat current market favourite Hullnback 3.02/1.

The five-year-old has plenty of experience already, winning on debut in a bumper at today's venue, before finishing fifth at Newbury and second at Aintree behind a good looking prospect in Lookway.

He's since had wind surgery and is clearly well fancied in the market on his hurdling debut, but Betfair punters believe the value is with Butch.

Dan Skelton's Pikar can be backed around 4.57/2 at the time of writing, having bypassed bumper's and had three hurdling attempts to date.

A second on debut over course and distance can't be overlooked, and back in calmer waters today after finishing fifth in a Grade 2 hurdle when last seen at Newbury, he's one to keep an eye on.

However, Betfair punters have spoken and with further market support, they are very much siding with Butch to prevail this afternoon.