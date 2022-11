Huge market mover in Dundalk's 14:00 Auction Maiden

Unraced 2yo filly for little-known trainer into 11/4 from 66/1

There isn't really much to say about today's most backed horse other than it's one helluva market move.

The horse in question is the two-year-old filly Bitacora who runs in Dundalk's opening 7f Auction Maiden at 14:00, and who will be making her racecourse debut this afternoon.

Originally put in at 66/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook, Bitacora has been backed at all rates down to her current price of 11/4.

Completely in the dark

The reason there isn't much to say about today's huge gamble is becaue Bitacora has never raced before, so she could be absolutely anything. The market support certainly suggests she has a lot of ability.

By Tamayuz, her sire was a five-time winner over 1m, including a Group 1 winner in France, so Bitacora certainly looks bred to want today's 7f trip and beyond in time.

No. 12 (3) Bitacora (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 5 Trainer: Joe Conlon, Ireland

Jockey: N. M. Crosse

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: -

The Racing Post comments for Bitacora simply say, "Bred for middle distances and best watched on her debut."

We can guarantee she'll be watched given the amount of support she has attracted this morning.

Bitacora's trainer is a bit of an unknown too. Joe Conlon is yet to train a winner, and has had just six runners to date, all over jumps, though his last runner did finish a very good second in a National Hunt Flat race.

So all in all, we're completey in the dark with regards to today's huge market mover and it will be fascinating to see how she gets on at 2pm this afternoon.