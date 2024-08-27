Wednesday Racing Tips: Tuneful can open her account say Timeform

Miners Gamble ready to strike

Tuneful open to improvement

More to come from Baraq

Miners Gamble remains a maiden but he has shaped well in defeat on several occasions and he caught the eye when hitting the frame on his latest start over a mile at Southwell.

That was the first time taking on his elders in handicaps and just his second start at the trip, and he left the impression he should have finished closer, too, still travelling well but having plenty to do around two furlongs out.

Miners Gamble stayed on well to finish never nearer than at the finish, and he has been dropped a further 1 lb in the weights. He also was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag after that display and, with this longer trip expected to suit, he's fancied to deservedly open his account.

Recommended Bet Back Miners Gamble in the 15:35 Musselburgh SBK 3/1

Tuneful is bred to stay well and he was given a considerate introduction last year, finishing nearer last than first in three starts at up to a mile, but she was a lot shorter in the betting for her return and handicap debut at Wolverhampton in February.

She duly showed improved form in a first-time hood, seeing out the longer trip well once getting herself organised, switched for a run two furlongs out and stayed on well to be beaten only by the more prominently ridden winner.

That was over an extended nine furlongs, but she is expected to relish this even longer trip, and she looks very interesting back from another break from just a 3 lb higher mark, especially given she remains open to improvement - she has the Timeform small 'p' attached to her rating.

Recommended Bet Back Tuneful in the 19:30 Kempton SBK 10/3

Baraq was a 300,000 guineas purchase as a yearling and he has displayed ability in four starts so far. He was held back by inexperience on his debut but was much improved when finishing third at Lingfield on his next start.

He had a breathing operation afterwards and he shaped well on his return when runner-up to a now-useful sort over seven furlongs at Newcastle and, though he wasn't quite in the same form at Southwell last time, he was trapped wider than ideal and also left the impression that he's ready for a step up in trip.

Baraq now goes beyond a mile for the first time, stepping up to a trip that he will relish, and an opening mark of 82 shouldn't prove beyond him now entering handicaps.

Recommended Bet Back Baraq in the 20:00 Kempton SBK 5/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here