Wednesday Racing Tips: Roi de France has been handed a good mark say Timeform

Yarmouth
Timeform's best bet comes from Yarmouth on Wednesday

Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view at Yarmouth and Sandown on Wednesday...

  • Keep the faith with Cash

  • Roi de France looks promising

  • Bona Fortuna still in top form

Cash can show his true colours

This looks an open listed event on paper, and it could be worth chancing Cash at the prices to build on his promising reappearance at Windsor last month.

He looked destined for the top when making a winning debut at Newmarket in 2021 and he was beaten only a short head by Westover, who developed into a top-class performer, in the Classic Trial at this course on just his second start.

Things haven't quite gone to plan since, but he is a horse who possesses a lot of ability, and he travelled well for a long way over further at Windsor, suggesting he retains all of his ability. The return to a mile on slightly easy ground could bring out the best in him and Spencer retaining the ride is another positive.

Recommended Bet

Back Cash in the 15:23 Sandown

SBK6/1

More to come from Roi de France

Roi de France is from a good family and he displayed plenty of ability on debut when runner-up at Lingfield in November last year in a race which has worked out well.

He failed to land cramped odds on his return at Windsor, unable to repel his stablemate who improved a chunk, but still shaping very well after eight months off, a little too keen in the early stages but still pulling well clear of the remainder.

Roi de France made it third time lucky back at Windsor in July, confirming previous promise to open his account, tanking through the race to win with plenty in hand. He left the impression he has even more to offer when the time demands it and he will relish this step up in trip now making his handicap debut from what looks a lenient mark.

Recommended Bet

Back Roi de France in the 16:05 Yarmouth

SBK2/1

Bona Fortuna one to keep on side

Bona Fortuna showed much improved form to win his first two starts for these connections having undergone a breathing operation and been gelded since leaving Kevin Ryan.

He did well to cope with the hustle and bustle when winning a big-field handicap at Windsor two starts back, proving himself on a good mark while also leaving the impression he has much more to offer.

Bona Fortuna's had his winning run ended at Newbury last time, but he shaped much better than the bare result suggests, not settling fully and leaving the impression he wasn't suited by the step up to seven furlongs. The return to sprinting will be a big plus and he can confirm himself still on a good mark now.

Recommended Bet

Back Bona Fortuna in the 17:15 Yarmouth

SBK11/4

