Wednesday Racing Tips: Rhoscolyn very interesting back on favoured ground say Timeform

Rhoscolyn back on a good mark

Statuario saves his best for Perth

Liberty Coach primed to win again

Rhoscolyn won the mile handicap on Goodwood's card (14:55) twelve months ago and after plenty of recent rain conditions will again be ideal for David O'Meara's six-year-old who has a particularly good record when the mud is flying. Indeed, all three of his wins last year came on soft or heavy ground and each of those was gained at Goodwood so there's plenty in his favour in his bid to win this again.

Rhoscolyn's latest victory, another on soft ground, came at Epsom on Oaks day over seven furlongs and he looks handicapped to win again having dropped back to the same mark now. His last couple of runs at Goodwood can be safely ignored as conditions were too firm for him in the Golden Mile and he then found himself caught wide when never dangerous in another valuable contest over seven furlongs last time.

With his stable enjoying an excellent run of form too, Rhoscolyn can get the better of fellow top-weight Thunder Ball who's a course-and-distance winner himself.

Recommended Bet Back Rhoscolyn in the 14:55 Goodwood SBK 10/3

Statuario was last in action when mid-division in a competitive race at the Galway Festival but he can return to winning form in a field of just five for the three-mile handicap (15:03) at Perth where he has such a good record.

Trained by Peter & Michael Bowen, Statuario gained his first two wins at the Scottish track as a novice in 2022, including when successful at this same meeting. He was then off the course for eighteen months but got back to winning ways with a couple of course-and-distance victories early this season, on the second occasion beating Hang In There by a neck in the Perth Gold Cup.

Statuario then ran a cracker in the valuable Summer Plate at Market Rasen, finishing third to Sure Touch over the shorter trip, but his jumping proved rather indifferent on his latest start in Ireland. However, back on more familiar territory and in a smaller field, he looks the one to beat heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1lb.

Recommended Bet Back Statuario in the 15:03 Perth SBK 9/4

Cheekpieces seem to have been the key to unlocking improvement for John & Sean Quinn's three-year-old Liberty Coach who can complete his hat-trick at Redcar (15:55).

Liberty Coach made his debut against some useful types at Doncaster in March but it wasn't until a return to the same track in August on his sixth outing that he got off the mark when fitted with the headgear for the first time. He looked to have a bit up his sleeve when winning that apprentice contest by a neck and he duly had a lot more to spare when following up over the same course and distance at the St Leger meeting a month later.

Soon travelling well in front, Liberty Coach ran out a dominant winner, pulling four lengths clear of runner-up Arkendale in the final furlong. A 6 lb penalty doesn't look enough to prevent him going in again as he's 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here.

Recommended Bet Back Liberty Coach in the 15:55 Redcar SBK 4/5

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here