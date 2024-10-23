Wednesday Racing Tips: Mutual Respect has excellent chance of following up say Timeform

Mutual Respect the one to beat from same mark

Queens Venture can follow up under a penalty

Unreal Connection can strike

Mutual Respect took advantage of a drop in the weights when gaining his second win for Billy Aprahamian at Worcester last time, though he needed luck on his side too. Looking held when the clear leader fell at the last, he was briefly left in front and then got back up close home to edge out favourite Moodofthemoment by a neck with the pair finishing well clear of the rest.

The handicapper has left Mutual Respect on the same mark which gives him obvious claims of following up in what looks a weaker contest at Fontwell (15:05). While he was a fortunate winner at Worcester, that form was given a boost when the runner-up won at Hereford last week.

From his unchanged mark, Mutual Respect has upwards of 5 lb in hand of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and he can win again under former Irish champion conditional Kevin Brogan.

Recommended Bet Back Mutual Respect in the 15:05 Fontwell SBK 11/4

Queens Venture finished down the field when making her debut in a bumper at Southwell in June for Dan Skelton but has a good a chance of making a successful return visit to the track in the closing handicap hurdle (17:33).

After just two runs over hurdles, showing no more than modest form, the four-year-old filly was stepped up in trip for her handicap debut at Market Rasen last week. She looked to have been let in lightly from a BHA mark of 91 and duly made a mockery of that assessment following a three-month break. Leading entering the straight, Queens Venture quickened clear before two out to win easily by eight and a half lengths from East Eagle after her nearest pursuer had crashed out at the last.

There looks to be plenty more to come from Queens Venture, who began her career in Irish points, and a 7 lb penalty shouldn't be enough to prevent her following up, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Queens Venture in the 17:33 Southwell SBK 85/40

Amanda Perrett's filly Unreal Connection has been placed in all three of her previous tries on the all-weather and five times in all this year but looks to have been found a good chance of getting her head in front for the first time in 2024 in the mile handicap at Kempton (19:10).

Her last two runs since being fitted with blinkers have been particularly good, with Benoit de la Sayette, her rider on both those occasions, in the saddle again here. After dead-heating for third behind King of Fury over this evening's course and distance last month, Unreal Connection looked unlucky not to win a fillies' handicap at Chelmsford a couple of weeks ago when she was forced to come around the entire field entering the straight before keeping on well to go down by a short head to Silver Nightfall.

Also beaten a short head at Epsom in August off the same mark as this evening, Unreal Connection has solid claims heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Unreal Connection in the 19:10 Kempton SBK 4/1

