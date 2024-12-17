Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Horse In Focus improver

Unexposed Javert Allen capable of better over fences

Pink Oxalis can build on promising start for new yard

Resurgent Helm Rock still on a good mark

Javert Allen and General Medrano were both decisive winners last time and earned the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking them out as likely to be of interest next time. However, Javert Allen, who is the more lightly raced of the pair, looks to be on the better mark and is the one to side with here.

General Medrano, a two-time winner over fences last season, bolted up over this course and distance last month though that inevitably attracted the attention of the BHA handicapper who hit him with a 10 lb hike in the weights. Javert Allen had to work harder to win a much less valuable affair, though was ultimately nicely on top and had impressed with his fluent jumping on his first start over fences, quickly proving himself a better chaser than hurdler.

A 5 lb rise in the weights could underestimate Javert Allen who is 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and also has the 'p' to show that he's likely to improve after only one start over fences and five in total under Rules.

Recommended Bet Back Javert Allen in the 14:25 at Newbury SBK 2/1

Pink Oxalis showed something to work with for Joe Murphy, finishing in the frame on three of her six starts for that yard, and she shaped well when fourth on her all-weather debut and first start for Stephen Thorne in a mile handicap here 12 days ago, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter.

Pink Oxalis took the eye with how well she moved through that contest, travelling better than most, but she was unable to sustain the challenge and faded after holding every chance approaching the final furlong.

The way she moved last time suggests that she will benefit from this drop back to seven furlongs and, with cheekpieces applied for the first time, she could still have a bit more to offer for a trainer that has made a promising start to his career. Thorne's record of three winners from 39 runners is nothing to shout about, but he's had a further 20 runners finish in the frame and his Timeform run-to-form percentage is an impressive 66.67%. The recent performances of his horses have earned him the Hot Trainer Flag.

Recommended Bet Back Pink Oxalis in the 18:25 at Dundalk SBK 4/1

Helm Rock had been largely disappointing this year but his handicap mark had fallen sharply as a consequence and he looked unlucky not to snap the losing sequence when runner-up at Chelmsford on his penultimate start having been short of room in the straight.

Helm Rock built on that promise to win at Southwell last month, producing his best effort on Timeform ratings this year as he stayed on to win by a length.

Even on that form Helm Rock looks fairly treated following a 3 lb rise in the weights and he heads the weight-adjusted ratings for this handicap by 2 lb. However, he also has the '+' symbol to show he might be better than rated as he showed superior form in 2023, including when winning off an 8 lb higher BHA mark over this course and distance.

Recommended Bet Back Helm Rock in the 18:40 at Kempton SBK 5/2

