Wednesday Racing Tips: Hat-trick beckons for Minnie Wildes say Timeform

More to come from Orchard

Mr Alan of interest back at Nottingham

Minnie Wildes on an upward curve

Orchard's sales price tripled from yearling to two-year-old at the breeze-ups earlier this year, bringing €60,000, and he has shown improved form in each start so far while seemingly being brought along with handicaps in mind.

He showed clear signs of inexperience on debut but has progressed well since, and he very much caught the eye on his qualifying run at Kempton three weeks ago.

Orchard again started a big price, but managed to hit the frame, taking a keen hold early but making good headway in the closing stages under considerate handling, finishing with plenty of running left. Orchard represents a yard that are having a good season with their juveniles and an opening mark of 69 looks fair.

Recommended Bet Back Orchard in the 15:15 Nottingham SBK 10/3

Mr Alan goes particularly well at Nottingham, and particularly in testing ground, winning the last two renewals of this race, so he looks very interesting in his hat-trick bid.

He has won it from marks of 92 and 94, both times in soft or heavy ground, and he arrives here just 1 lb higher than last year.

Mr Alan has dropped down the weights having started this season from a mark of 99, but his first three efforts came on unsuitable ground, and he wasn't helped by having to race wide at Hamilton last time. He's presumably been aimed at this race once more and looks primed to launch another bold bid.

Recommended Bet Back Mr Alan in the 15:45 Nottingham SBK 9/2

Minnie Wildes cost £120,000 as a yearling, but was picked up for just 32,000 guineas earlier this year, and it looks like a good bit of business from connections.

She looked well above average when making a winning debut at Ffos Las in August, easily moving clear of her rivals in the closing stages and having more in hand than the six-length winning margin implies.

That wasn't the strongest race, but she confirmed that positive impression when defying a penalty at Newcastle earlier this month, again having much more in hand than the official margin suggests. She is in deeper waters now making her handicap debut, but an opening mark of 80 could well underestimate her, and she looks like a horse to keep on the right side.

Recommended Bet Back Minnie Wildes in the 19:45 Kempton SBK 11/8

