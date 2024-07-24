Wednesday Racing Tips: Harmonia can win at Catterick say Timeform
Dave Ord outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Catterick, Leicester and Salisbury on Wednesday...
Harmonia ahead of her mark
Maritime Lady ready to strike
Godsend can resume winning ways
Beverley form points to sweet Harmonia win
Harmonia
- J: P. J. McDonald
- T: David Evans
- F:
Harmonia showed big improvement when a clear second at Beverley on Nursery debut and, if this race doesn't come too soon, she has an obvious chance to open her account.
That was a week ago and the daughter of Time Test fared by far the best of those who raced prominently when touched off by a head behind Law Degree.
She has nothing to fear from Beauhaather on that form as he was three-and-a-half lengths away in fourth and reopposes on the same terms and threats elsewhere look thin on the ground.
Lady can get it right this time
Maritime Lady
- J: Silvestre De Sousa
- T: James Owen
- F:
Things didn't go right for Maritime Lady at Yarmouth last time, but she could be a different proposition at Leicester.
She didn't run badly to finish sixth behind Siempre Arturo, beaten a length-and-three-quarters given the slow pace, drop to 10 furlongs and trouble in running all counted against her.
Back at a mile-and-a-half, in first-time cheekpieces and with Silvestre De Sousa booked, she has plenty going for her on Wednesday.
Prescott stayer looks worth the wait
Godsend
- J: Luke Morris
- T: Sir Mark Prescott Bt
- F:
Godsend was turned over at odds-on at Ffos Las last time, but he is fancied to return to winning ways now.
The son of Nathaniel was in need of a stronger gallop when chasing home Night Breeze, undone by the winner's turn of foot.
He was racing under a penalty there and is only 1 lb higher on Wednesday. The step up to a mile-and-six furlongs seems a good move and he looked a handicapper to follow when winning at Ripon two starts ago.
