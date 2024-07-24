Wednesday Racing Tips: Harmonia can win at Catterick say Timeform

Harmonia ahead of her mark

Maritime Lady ready to strike

Godsend can resume winning ways

Harmonia showed big improvement when a clear second at Beverley on Nursery debut and, if this race doesn't come too soon, she has an obvious chance to open her account.

That was a week ago and the daughter of Time Test fared by far the best of those who raced prominently when touched off by a head behind Law Degree.

She has nothing to fear from Beauhaather on that form as he was three-and-a-half lengths away in fourth and reopposes on the same terms and threats elsewhere look thin on the ground.

Recommended Bet Back Harmonia in the 15:40 at Catterick SBK 6/5

Things didn't go right for Maritime Lady at Yarmouth last time, but she could be a different proposition at Leicester.

She didn't run badly to finish sixth behind Siempre Arturo, beaten a length-and-three-quarters given the slow pace, drop to 10 furlongs and trouble in running all counted against her.

Back at a mile-and-a-half, in first-time cheekpieces and with Silvestre De Sousa booked, she has plenty going for her on Wednesday.

Recommended Bet Back Maritime Lady in the 18:45 at Leicester SBK 4/1

Godsend was turned over at odds-on at Ffos Las last time, but he is fancied to return to winning ways now.

The son of Nathaniel was in need of a stronger gallop when chasing home Night Breeze, undone by the winner's turn of foot.

He was racing under a penalty there and is only 1 lb higher on Wednesday. The step up to a mile-and-six furlongs seems a good move and he looked a handicapper to follow when winning at Ripon two starts ago.