Wednesday Racing Tips: Harmonia can win at Catterick say Timeform

  • Dave Ord
  • 3.00 min read
Dave Ord outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Catterick, Leicester and Salisbury on Wednesday...

  • Harmonia ahead of her mark

  • Maritime Lady ready to strike

  • Godsend can resume winning ways

Beverley form points to sweet Harmonia win

Harmonia showed big improvement when a clear second at Beverley on Nursery debut and, if this race doesn't come too soon, she has an obvious chance to open her account.

That was a week ago and the daughter of Time Test fared by far the best of those who raced prominently when touched off by a head behind Law Degree.

She has nothing to fear from Beauhaather on that form as he was three-and-a-half lengths away in fourth and reopposes on the same terms and threats elsewhere look thin on the ground.

Recommended Bet

Back Harmonia in the 15:40 at Catterick

SBK6/5

Lady can get it right this time

Things didn't go right for Maritime Lady at Yarmouth last time, but she could be a different proposition at Leicester.

She didn't run badly to finish sixth behind Siempre Arturo, beaten a length-and-three-quarters given the slow pace, drop to 10 furlongs and trouble in running all counted against her.

Back at a mile-and-a-half, in first-time cheekpieces and with Silvestre De Sousa booked, she has plenty going for her on Wednesday.

Recommended Bet

Back Maritime Lady in the 18:45 at Leicester

SBK4/1

Prescott stayer looks worth the wait

Godsend was turned over at odds-on at Ffos Las last time, but he is fancied to return to winning ways now.

The son of Nathaniel was in need of a stronger gallop when chasing home Night Breeze, undone by the winner's turn of foot.

He was racing under a penalty there and is only 1 lb higher on Wednesday. The step up to a mile-and-six furlongs seems a good move and he looked a handicapper to follow when winning at Ripon two starts ago.

Recommended Bet

Back Godsend in the 20:40 at Salisbury

SBK10/11

Recommended bets

