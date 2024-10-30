Wednesday Racing Tips: Catch Him Derry one to keep on side say Timeform
Andrew Asquith provides the Timeform view on the action at Newton Abbot, Nottingham and Kempton Wednesday...
-
Grey's Monument can complete a hat-trick
-
Catch Him Derry will relish conditions
-
Wiltshire Wonder can progress again
Another listed success for Grey's Monument beckons
Formerly the Ben Marshall Stakes run at Newmarket, this listed contest over a mile will finally be run for the first time at Nottingham this year as the Robin Hood Stakes after this meeting was washed out in the last couple of seasons.
Grey's Monument, ridden by Rossa Ryan, is seeking a hat-trick after wins in a handicap at Ascot and a listed race at Redcar. He has been doing his winning over seven furlongs of late, battling to a half-length success over Northern Express last time, but landed a listed contest over a mile at Kempton late last year when one of his rivals here, Al Mubhir, finished behind him.
Grey's Monument heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 2lb, will have no problem with the likely ground, and can finish his season on a high.
Catch Him Derry on an upward curve
Catch Him Derry stands out as the most progressive type in the line-up for this handicap hurdle and he can continue on the up on his reappearance for Dan Skelton's in-form stable.
The forecast heavy going will suit Catch Him Derry who has done all his racing in the mud and gained both his wins last year over three miles, so those stamina reserves will stand him in good stead in the testing conditions over this shorter trip.
He got off the mark at Southwell in January before finding only his fast-improving stablemate Gwennie May Boy too good at Bangor next time. Catch Him Derry was then sent off at 5/6 in a 16-runner field at Ayr in April and duly ended his season with a ready success once quickening clear at the last.
Catch Him Derry has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating indicating further improvement to come and he looks very much one to keep on side for a bang in-form yard.
Wiltshire Wonder can win again
Wiltshire Wonder started his life in bumpers, building on previous experience when opening his account at the third attempt in that sphere at Worcester in June.
He has fared well at shorter trips on the Flat since, too, displaying promise in his three qualifying runs before getting off the mark on his handicap debut over a mile and a half at Southwell earlier this month.
Wiltshire Wonder appreciated the return to a mile and a half, even though it didn't turn out to be much of a test at the trip, showing a determined attitude to fight back at stages of the race and be comfortably on top at the line. He still looked inexperienced, so there is likely even more to come from him, and he's taken to defy a 4 lb rise.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!
Recommended bets
