Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's trio of tips at Kempton and Yarmouth

Rosa Applause did best of the newcomers when finishing third on her debut at Newcastle in November last year and that form has worked out well.

She improved a little to readily land the odds at Wolverhampton three weeks later, making all of the running and putting the race to bed when quickening clear off the home turn, having plenty in hand at the line and the runner-up looks promising.

Rosa Applause defied a penalty again with loads in hand on her return from five months off at Lingfield last month, displaying plenty of speed once more and the time she recorded wasn't bad, either.

Based on that performance, she looks potentially well treated now handicapping from an opening mark of 85, especially as she is open to further improvement - she has the Timeform small 'p' attached to her rating - and, having landed a good draw in stall 1, she seems sure to launch another bold bid from the front.

Nap Hand attracted support and overcame inexperience to make a winning debut over six furlongs at Salisbury two years ago and, while he hasn't managed to win again since, he has shaped better than the bare result on more than one occasion.

He finished his race well after taking a while to warm to his task on his return from an 18-month absence at Kempton three weeks ago, looking rusty as he left the stalls and finding himself in a poor position as a result.

He proved he retains all of his ability on that occasion, though, and races from the same mark now - he tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings - so provided he goes the right way from that outing, he will remain competitive at this sort of level.

Red Hat Eagle won back-to-back handicaps on the all-weather in October last year - including one over this course and distance - and was beaten only by a couple of well-handicapped sorts on his final start last year.

He picked up where he left off from when narrowly denied on his return from five months off at Chelmsford last month, not quite able to hold off the rejuvenated winner but doing more than enough to suggest he's one to be interested in.

Red Hat Eagle caught the eye back on turf at at Thirsk last time, taking a keen hold in rear and making good headway when asked around two furlongs out, staying on to finish never nearer than at the finish under a hands-and-heels ride. He finished with plenty of running left at the line, earning himself the Horse In Focus Flag, and looks very interesting returned to an artificial surface.