Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Good opportunity for Crown Estate say Timeform

Crown Estate a big player now taking on elders

Waxing Gibbous can follow up

Dembe taken to end a losing run

Crown Estate is bred to be smart and he shaped well behind some very nice types in three starts last season, and he didn't need to improve to open his account on his return to action at Newcastle in March.

That was his first start since being gelded, undergoing a breathing operation and also first in blinkers, all of which seemingly worked the oracle as he looked straightforward and had plenty in hand.

Crown Estate ran no sort of race next time, but he has improved in defeat the last twice, unlucky to bump into another progressive type at Haydock 18 days ago.

He now takes on older horses for the first time in handicaps, though, while first-time cheekpieces are also tried, so he appears to have very strong claims of resuming winning ways on these terms - he is 2lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Crown Estate in the 15:15 Salisbury SBK 6/4

Waxing Gibbous was brought along gradually last season, but she very much caught the eye on her return and handicap debut at Doncaster in April, having no answer to the well-treated winner but clear of the remainder, and the only one to make a real move forward in testing conditions.

She was very strong in the betting on the back of that performance, and improved further to open her account with plenty in hand at Newbury last month, passing the bulk of her rivals on the bridle and overcoming lingering greenness to settle the race quickly.

Some of those in behind have boosted that form since and Waxing Gibbous remains with plenty of potential - she is a Horse In Focus and also has the Timeform small 'p' attached to her rating - so she makes plenty of appeal in her follow up bid.

Recommended Bet Back Waxing Gibbous in the 20:10 Kempton SBK 9/4

Backing Dembe does come with some risks attached, as he hasn't won for over two years, and he has caught the eye on numerous occasions in that time period since.

However, he does figure on a very lenient mark, and caught the eye in no uncertain terms after nine weeks off when runner-up over this course and distance a fortnight ago.

Dembe was given too much to do on that occasion, while he also met trouble in-running on more than one occasion, but finished off his race well and is worth chancing to build on that given he split two next-time-out winners. Dembe hasn't been with this yard long and may have more to offer.