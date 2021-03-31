Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 31 March

#7 Passion's Image - Tampa Bay R1 (17:35)

Passion's Image was below form last time on turf but looks the clear pick at the weights and seems sure to go well returned to dirt. Mermaid Kisses comes here in a very good vein of form and can emerge best of the rest, while Offlee Irish isn't out of it either.

#7 Play The Max - Tampa Bay R4 (19:08)

Play The Max has been in fair form of late without getting his head in front and should go well again in this claimer. Partnered by one of the leading riders here and with a draw to the outside of his main pace rivals, he ought to get a good trip. Purple Scooter should also give a good account.

#5 Jungle Factor - Tampa Bay R5 (19:38)

Jungle Fighter has an excellent chance in this allowance optional claimer on the turf, with a recent pipe-opener on dirt best ignored. He looks to have some of the best form in the race and ought to strip much fitter this time. Threshold comes here in fine fettle and can grab second place, while The Boss Factor is likely to be thereabouts as well.

